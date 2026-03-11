Authorities in Los Angeles have confirmed that Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their three young children, as well as other people, were inside their Beverly Hills home when a woman fired several shots at the property on Sunday, March 8

Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, their three young children, and her mother were all inside their Beverly Hills home on Sunday, March 8, when gunshots were fired at the property.

Authorities confirmed that no one in the house was physically harmed, but the incident has led to serious criminal charges against the suspect.

Charges against Ivanna Ortiz

The accused, identified as 35‑year‑old Ivanna Ortiz from Florida, was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Prosecutors revealed that she faces one count of attempted murder along with 13 other felony charges, The People reported.

According to the criminal complaint, the attempted murder charge was described as “willful, deliberate and premeditated.”

Ortiz is also facing 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

If convicted, she could spend the rest of her life in state prison. Her arraignment has been scheduled for March 25.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman explained the seriousness of the case, stressing that firing shots in a residential area endangers lives and will be fully prosecuted, the report states.

“Opening fire in any populated neighbourhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted. Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons.”

Details of the attack on Rihanna's mansion

Investigators said Ortiz allegedly drove to the front of Rihanna’s home and fired multiple rounds from a semiautomatic weapon.

At least eight people were inside, including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their children, Rihanna’s mother, and two employees.

Prosecutors added that Ortiz also fired at a neighbouring home where two people were present, which contributed to the multiple felony counts.

After the attack, Ortiz fled but was arrested in Sherman Oaks, and her bail was set at $1,875,000. Reports indicate she has a history of prior arrests.

Court proceedings and defence of Ivanna Ortiz

Ortiz appeared in court on Tuesday, March 10, wearing a blue inmate uniform with her hair in braids. She spoke with her lawyer through the glass.

Reports stated that Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford initially entered a not guilty plea on her behalf but later withdrew it until her arraignment later this month.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Public Defender’s Office confirmed that Ortiz is being represented by them but declined to comment further, noting that the matter is still before the court.

“Because this matter is pending before the Court, our Office cannot comment on the allegations at this time. As in every case, we will work to ensure that our client receives the full protections guaranteed under the Constitution.”

Rihanna's family presence confirmed

During a press briefing, Hochman confirmed that the residence belongs to Rihanna and that she lives there with A$AP Rocky and their three children, sons RZA and Riot, and their six‑month‑old daughter Rocki.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, while Rihanna’s team has not issued any public statement regarding the incident.

