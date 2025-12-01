Barbadian singer Rihanna made waves online as her eighth studio album, ANTI , surpassed 500 weeks on the Billboard 200

It’s been nine years since Rihanna last released an album, and fans couldn’t help but celebrate the music icon

The mother of three, overwhelmed by the good news, took to social media to share her excitement, triggering reactions from many

Barbadian singer Rihanna has officially made history in the international pop scene.

Her 2016 album ANTI became the first album by a Black female artist to spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, a historic accomplishment over a decade after its debut.

The achievement, certified by ChartData, demonstrates the Barbadian superstar's lasting global presence in music, culture, and design.

The album, which includes genre-blending songs like "Work", "Needed Me", and "Love on the Brain", has sold 10 million copies in the United States, received over 5 billion streams, and is still resonating with new audiences.

Rihanna praised the achievement on X, writing: “God ain’t forget bout me!”

Top contributors on the album included Drake, who performs on "Work", SZA on a remix edition, and producers such as Boi-1da, who helped create its unique pop-reggae-R&B combination.

The milestone has reportedly sparked a 20% increase in vinyl reissue sales, boosting revenue for Roc Nation, which has surpassed a $1 billion total market value.

Rihanna’s post trends online

@kisalay_Cool95 said:

"Some albums are just moments, but ANTI was a whole era that people still haven't gotten over. It's amazing that the art keeps talking even when you don't say anything for years. That's when you know the charts were following you, not the other way around. A blessing that keeps coming back."

@ArjunRao999 said:

"@rihanna Congrats on 500 weeks of *ANTI* on the Billboard 200—first Black female artist to do it, and that’s legendary! Your caption hits deep, and it’s clear God’s got your back. We’re still here, celebrating your timeless artistry—take your time, but a new album tease would be heavenly! #RihannaNavy #ANTI500."

@ShannonigansX_ said:

"God didn’t forget about you, mama… He’s just been letting the world catch up to the blessing you already are. We love you beyond music, beyond charts, beyond everything. Take all the time you need. We’re right here, proud as ever, Navy strong forever."

@Abhii_007 said:

"We ain’t forget either. Now drop the album before we reach 500 weeks waiting."

@Louisfire07 said:

"500 weeks. No promo. No skips. Just impact. Rihanna did THAT."

