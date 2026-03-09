A woman opened fire on Rihanna's Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon, firing approximately 10 rounds from a rifle while the pop superstar was inside the residence with her family

Pop star Rihanna’s Los Angeles mansion came under gunfire on Sunday afternoon when a woman opened fire while the singer was inside the property.

The incident happened around 1:15 pm in the upscale Beverly Crest neighbourhood, just outside Beverly Hills.

Police arrest a woman in her 30s after she fires approximately 10 rounds at Rihanna's mansion, piercing the wall while the singer was home.

Source: Instagram

Police confirmed that the suspect, a woman in her 30s, drove up to the residence and fired several rounds with a gun officers described as an AR-15-style rifle, NBC News reported.

Rihanna and family inside the home

Rihanna’s mansion is located in Beverly Crest, an exclusive neighbourhood about 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The area is known for its luxury homes and celebrity residents, making the shooting a shocking event in the community.

Reports revealed that Rihanna was inside the mansion at the time of the shooting. She lives there with her partner, hip-hop star A$AP Rocky, and their children.

It was not immediately clear if Rocky or the children were present during the attack.

At least one bullet pierced the wall of the residence, while other rounds or fragments struck parts of the property. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Suspect arrested and weapon recovered

According to police, the suspect was a woman in her 30s who fled the scene after the shooting but was arrested shortly afterwards without incident.

Officers recovered the weapon used in the attack, but her identity has not yet been released, and authorities stated that more details, including booking allegations, would be made public later.

Woman shoots at pop superstar Rihanna's Beverly Hills residence with AR-15 rifle, hits property multiple times before capture.

Source: Instagram

Investigation by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that its elite R-H Division is handling the investigation. Officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and secured the area.

Video footage from NBC Los Angeles showed bullet holes in a gate near the mansion and yellow crime scene tape blocking off the street in front of the property. A few people were seen walking away as police secured the scene.

Motive of the shooting still unknown

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the attack, and Police have not provided any explanation for why the suspect targeted Rihanna’s home.

According to reports, representatives for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

