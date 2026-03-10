Victor Osimhen was moved to tears after Galatasaray fans paid tribute to the Nigerian striker's late mother

Galatasaray ultras displayed a mural of Osimhen and his late mother before their Champions League clash vs Liverpool

Osimhen has earned the love of Galatasaray supporters since joining the Turkish giants in 2024 from Napoli

Victor Osimhen could not hold back his tears when he saw the Galatasaray fans' mural dedicated to him and his late mother.

The 27-year-old forward was visibly emotional after spotting the touching tribute as players of Galatasaray and Liverpool walked onto the pitch for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at the RAMS Park on Tuesday, March 10.

Galatasaray fan group ultrAslan prepared a special mural for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, paying tribute to his late mother. Photo by Anadolu

Before Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Liverpool, Osimhen experienced a deeply emotional moment as thousands of the club’s fans paid tribute to his late mother.

According to Turkish outlet Herbeler, the fan group ultrAslan organised a stunning pre-match mural that highlighted the striker’s life story, leaving Osimhen visibly moved.

The mural displayed a striking visual photo of Osimhen’s mother, alongside depictions of the footballer as a child in his left hand and his own child in his right.

This touching tribute was part of an elaborate display involving flags and cards positioned throughout the stands, creating a vivid show that filled the stadium with emotion.

Fans deliver special tribute for Osimhen

The ultrAslan supporters went beyond the ordinary pre-match display, crafting an intricate homage to Osimhen’s personal and professional journey.

Victor Osimhen was moved to tears after spotting the special tribute paid to his late mother by Galatasaray fans. Photo by Anadolu

English banners reading “We Are The Best Galatasaray,” “We Are Family And Family Is Everything,” and “You Are Alone in Sami Yen Hell” filled the stands, accompanied by thousands singing the anthem “You Are My Childhood Love” in unison.

Osimhen, deeply touched by the tribute, approached the stands to greet the fans personally. “I am very grateful for this. It’s a moment I will never forget,” he reportedly said, visibly fighting back tears.

The gesture highlighted the strong bond between the Nigerian striker and the passionate Galatasaray fanbase.

Osimhen wins the love of Galatasaray fans

Since joining Galatasaray initially on loan from Napoli in 2024, Osimhen has quickly become a fan favourite. After making his move permanent last summer, he led the club to a Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup double last season, finishing as the league’s top scorer and MVP.

This season, Osimhen has maintained his incredible form, scoring 11 goals in the Super Lig and seven goals in the UEFA Champions League, per Transfermarkt.

The Nigerian forward has also won four Man of the Match awards in the Champions League alone, more than any other player in the competition this season.

Osimhen's consistent brilliance on the pitch, combined with his humility off it, has solidified his place in the hearts of the CimBom supporters.

The pre-match tribute against Liverpool serves as a testament not only to Osimhen’s footballing talents but also to the respect and admiration he commands among fans who recognise the personal sacrifices and life stories that have shaped him into the player he is today.

