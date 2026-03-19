Victor Osimhen was spotted in Lagos driving a ₦810 million Lamborghini Revuelto just hours after a Champions League match

The Nigerian striker reportedly suffered a fractured arm during Galatasaray’s defeat to Liverpool and may require surgery

Social media exploded with reactions, as fans questioned how Osimhen was in the country 24 hours after his game

Victor Osimhen has once again captured the attention of fans, this time not for his exploits on the pitch, but for a surprise appearance in Lagos just hours after a painful UEFA Champions League night.

The Super Eagles striker was spotted cruising through the streets of Victoria Island on Thursday, March 19, in his newly acquired Lamborghini Revuelto, reportedly worth a staggering ₦810 million.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was seen cruising through the streets of Lagos in his new Lamborghini Revuelto. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

The Galatasaray forward's return home less than 24 hours after playing in a Champions League clash stunned fans and sparked massive reactions across social media.

Osimhen spotted in Lagos in ₦810m Lamborghini

Viral videos circulating online showed Osimhen navigating Lagos traffic in the luxury supercar, drawing cheers and excitement from fans who gathered along the roadside.

One clip captured the 27-year-old Super Eagles forward leaving the vicinity of the Continental Hotel in Victoria Island, while another showed him exchanging pleasantries with popular Nigerian entertainer Carter Efe.

The unexpected homecoming immediately became a trending topic, with many fans amazed at how quickly Osimhen had returned to Nigeria following his midweek European fixture.

Injury concerns after Liverpool clash

Osimhen’s appearance in Lagos comes shortly after he featured in Galatasaray’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen played with a broken arm during the 4-0 loss at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

According to Aljazeera, the Nigerian striker reportedly played through pain after picking up a knock to his right arm during the first half of the match at Anfield.

Despite his determination to continue, Osimhen was unable to return for the second half due to what has now been confirmed as a fracture, GOAL reports.

Galatasaray later revealed that the injury could require surgery, raising concerns about the Nigerian striker’s availability for upcoming matches.

Fans react to viral Osimhen videos

Social media quickly erupted with mixed reactions, as fans questioned the timing of Osimhen’s return and his ability to move around so freely despite the reported injury.

Olorunjuwon reacted:

“Person way break hand yesterday abi another victor osimhen dey ni 😂💔”

Pato-Dkhing reacted:

“Football money >>>>>> Music money”

Ay-Shmurda posted:

“This one no dey use eyes see small holiday.”

200 posted:

“The same Osimhen that played a match yesterday?”

Kore reacted:

“He played a game yesterday?”

Ms Blues4ever posted:

“Person wey get injury which hand him use drive, na WA ooooooooo”

Donsyl posted:

“Football money is a different kind of money.”

Whalex posted:

“Person wey play yesterday don run fly enter Lag 🧐”

The reactions highlight a mix of disbelief and humour, with many fans both impressed by his lifestyle and puzzled by the timing of his return.

Galatasaray provides injury update on Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray have provided an update on Osimhen’s condition after his injury during the UEFA Champions League match on March 18, 2026.

The Turkish club confirmed in an official statement that Osimhen and Noa Lang suffered varying degrees of injuries after an initial assessment.

Source: Legit.ng