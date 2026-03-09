Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that his team faces a challenge of stopping Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray and Liverpool will face off at Rams Park in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The two sides previously met in the group stage during which the Super Eagles star scored the winning goal

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that his team faces the challenge of stopping Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League match.

Galatasaray will host Liverpool at Rams Park in Istanbul in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and the second leg will take place at Anfield a week later.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen poses a threat to Liverpool. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

The match represents a revenge for Liverpool, who lost to Galatasaray in the group stage in Istanbul, thanks to Victor Osimhen’s penalty.

The two sides had a different path to the Round of 16. Liverpool qualified directly after finishing in the top eight, while Galatasaray defeated Juventus in the playoff.

The Turkish champions had a morale-boosting win over rivals Besiktas in the Istanbul derby, while Liverpool defeated Wolves in the FA Cup.

Slot admits Osimhen challenge

Liverpool boss Slot has openly acknowledged that stopping Victor Osimhen and his attack partners would be a challenge in the Champions League match.

The Dutch tactician claimed that the Super Eagles striker is a big threat, but he is not alone in Galatasaray's attack as he has others, including Baris Alper Yilmaz.

“I think Galatasaray has a lot of weapons, but transition is definitely one of them,” he told LFC. “Of course, one of the first ones you think about is [Victor] Osimhen.

“He is also a great striker in the box, can score from crosses, can score in multiple ways, but definitely a big threat on the counter-attack as well. But they have more than only Osimhen in their front three that are really fast.”

He added that his team has to be on their toes because of the offensive threat and pace of their opponents, but believes that playing them before gives them an insight.

“We know now how fast they are and what qualities they have, even more than last time. But it's not always if you know what the strength of the team [that] you can prevent it from happening and that's the challenge for us tomorrow,” he added.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot acknowledges the challenge of facing Victor Osimhen. Photo by Nick Potts.

Source: Getty Images

Slot is not the only manager worried about Osimhen, Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk is also worried as the striker could miss the second leg of he picks up a yellow card in Istanbul.

“Seven of our players are on the verge of a yellow card suspension. The most difficult part is that they all play in the same position,” he told GS TV.

“Having them all on the verge of suspension at the same time is challenging for us. But we need to manage this situation in the best way possible.”

