Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has reacted after his team beat Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg

Victor Osimhen assisted Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina for the only goal of the cagey match at Rams Park in Istanbul

The Turkish champions will take the narrow advantage to Anfield for the second leg on Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after his team beat Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on March 10, 2026.

Victor Osimhen missed out on equaling Burak Yilmaz's record but provided the assist to Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina to score the only goal in the seventh minute.

Galatasaray players celebrate after Mario Lemina's goal against Liverpool. Photo by Burak Kara/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

As it was during the 1-0 win in the group stage, Galatasaray scored early in the first half and held on to their lead to send Liverpool out of Istanbul empty-handed.

This sets a narrow advantage for Galatasaray for the second leg of the encounter at Anfield on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, for a chance to reach the quarter-final.

Colombian defender Davison Sanchez will miss the second leg after picking up a yellow card, while Osimhen and others at suspension risk escaped the first leg.

Okan Buruk reacts to Liverpool's win

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has spoken after his team’s 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 in Istanbul.

Buruk claimed that the victory proves that the first win in the group stage was not a fluke and it gives them an advantage ahead of the second leg in England.

“This was our second win against Liverpool this year, and my players and I have shown that our first victory wasn't a fluke,” he told GS TV.

“We gained an advantage on our home ground, which is what we wanted. Could the score have been different? It could have been. We could have made it 3-0. But our opponents could have scored too; they had chances as well. So opportunities arose for both teams.”

The manager is already looking forward to the second leg at Anfield and promised that his team will give their best, similar to how they did in Istanbul.

Okan Buruk reacts after Galatasaray's win over Liverpool. Photo by Yasin Akgul.

Source: Getty Images

“The away game will be a different match. But we will go out onto the field with the same feeling, the same desire, and the same passion. We will try to do our best, just like we did today.”

Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen sent a message to Galatasaray fans after they unveiled a banner in honour of his late mother.

The Nigerian forward thanked the fans and admitted that he has been happy since he arrived in Turkey and it makes him proud to wear the shirt.

Source: Legit.ng