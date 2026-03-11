90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi officially finalised his divorce from his American wife, Angela Deem, after years of a turbulent relationship

The reality TV personality celebrated outside a Georgia courthouse and shared his excitement about starting a new chapter

The split comes after months of legal drama, accusations, and a relationship that played out in the public eye

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi is celebrating a new chapter in his life after officially divorcing his American wife, Angela Deem, bringing an end to their years-long relationship filled with drama and public scrutiny.

The 36-year-old reality TV personality confirmed the news on Tuesday, March 10, after a court in Georgia finalised the divorce.

Michael Ilesanmi celebrates freedom after finalizing divorce from Angela Deem. Credit: @mykol_01

Source: Instagram

The ruling was issued at the Jeff Davis County Superior Court, marking the official end of the couple’s marriage.

Shortly after leaving the courthouse, Michael took to Instagram to celebrate the moment. In a video shared with fans, he appeared in a beige suit while proudly holding up his divorce papers.

“Finally official, divorced,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way. I appreciate you all. New chapter begins.”

Speaking directly to the camera in the video, he added excitedly, “Single life, here I come!”

According to court documents, the divorce settlement was straightforward. Both Michael and Angela will keep their respective vehicles and remain responsible for their own debts. Neither party will receive alimony.

The agreement also includes a non-disparagement clause, preventing both sides from making false statements about each other that could harm their reputation.

Fans quickly reacted to the news, flooding Michael’s social media page with supportive messages. Many congratulated him and wished him well as he moves forward with his life.

Michael and Angela’s relationship first began in 2017 when he contacted her through social media. Their romance soon caught the attention of reality TV audiences after they appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. Despite a significant age gap and skepticism from Angela’s family, the pair got engaged during that visit to Nigeria.

They later tied the knot in 2020 and went on to appear in several installments of the franchise, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day: The Last Resort.

However, the relationship took a dramatic turn after Michael moved to the United States in December 2023. Just two months later, he was reported missing before eventually being found safe. The situation further complicated their already strained marriage.

In June 2024, Angela filed for an annulment, accusing Michael of fraudulently marrying her. Michael denied the allegations and pushed back with a countersuit. In an interview at the time, he explained that he left her home because he felt disrespected in the relationship.

“The reason why I left Angie’s house is because I wasn’t treated like I’m her husband,” he said. “I was treated like I’m just a nobody. I thought when I got here, things would be better for us, but I was wrong.”

Watch his video below:

Michael Ilesanmi trends online

Now officially divorced, Michael appears ready to move on. His social media continues to fill with congratulatory messages from fans who say they are happy to see him start a new chapter.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

patricehairdesigns said:

"We’re all so happy for you! Justice for Michael!!!👏👏👏."

pearliev_ said:

"Congratulations!! At last !! You deserve the best live snd treatment.. being calm is not weakness .. Pele Micheal."

lydia_bliss_essentials said:

"So happy for you Michael. Angela was such an abusive partner."

sukebaby said:

"You deserve all the best moving forward. So happy for you!"

shade.princess said:

"Hmm 🧐 for a man to come out and celebrate been divorced, a lot has happened behind closed doors! Some woman needs to do better 👌congrats Mr Micheal 👏."

___cutiefunmi said:

"Never seen a divorced person this happy 😂 congratulations 🎉 🎊 👏 💐 bro."

akashawty101 said:

"Congratulations Mykol 🥳 Finally free 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 onto bigger and better things 🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🥰."

