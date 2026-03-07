Al Jazeera Interview: Atiku's Camp Drags Tinubu's Aide

The camp of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has mocked Daniel Bwala, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and policy communication, saying that his recent political posturing is a “opportunistic merchandising of allegiance.”

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 7, signed by Phrank Shaibu, the senior special assistant on public communication to Atiku, the camp claimed that the presidential aide had earlier approached the camp and requested the manufacture of a false narrative against the Tinubu administration.

Atiku Abubakar's camp mocks President Bola Tinubu's aide Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

