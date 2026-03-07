Al Jazeera Interview: Atiku's Camp Drags Tinubu's Aide
The camp of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has mocked Daniel Bwala, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and policy communication, saying that his recent political posturing is a “opportunistic merchandising of allegiance.”
In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 7, signed by Phrank Shaibu, the senior special assistant on public communication to Atiku, the camp claimed that the presidential aide had earlier approached the camp and requested the manufacture of a false narrative against the Tinubu administration.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng