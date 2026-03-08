The man claimed he fathered the singer as a teenager, but gave him up for adoption due to his own youth and a lack of responsibility at the time

A man has drawn widespread attention online after publicly claiming that he is the biological father of Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake.

The claim surfaced in a viral video circulating on X, where the man shared details about what he described as a long-hidden family story.

The video surfaced shortly after reports that Asake surprised both his father and mother with luxury vehicles worth millions.

The man claims he fathered the singer as a teenager, but gave him up for adoption.

According to him, he fathered the singer as a teenager but eventually gave the boy up for adoption because he was too young and irresponsible to take on the role of a parent.

The man admitted in the video that at the time, he did not fully understand the weight of his decision.

He stated:

“A lot of people do not know that I was a teenage father. When I was a teenager I had a son, and I ended up giving him up for adoption, mostly because I just didn’t care.”

In the video, the man went further to claim that the child was originally named Tanimutanku before later changing his identity.

He alleged that the boy eventually distanced himself from his biological family and adopted a new name as he grew older.

According to him, the child later became the singer now known worldwide as Asake.

At the time of filing this report, Asake has not publicly responded to the allegation. He openly acknowledged that his choice at the time was driven by youth and carelessness.

However, he added that the situation would have been different if he had foreseen the future.

According to him, he would have chosen to raise the child himself so he could witness and benefit from the success he enjoys today.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail the video on Asake

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@chefsong_ stated:

"Yes, I don’t want to also believe it, but this man looks like Ashake the Resemblance is striking, if this is his actual father then there’s a serious infidelity problem in this country"

@Akikanju1568901 stated:

"In life, we all go through things and difficult times, you have zero idea or any knowledge about this family and their family dynamics. Where was the mother when the father dropped him off at an orphanage? She wasn't alive to take care of her child or other family members like grandparents were not alive to raise him? You obviously made up the rubbish for attention, content and clout. Most importantly, regardless of what happened between them, the family chooses to embrace love, peace and togetherness, that are happy and enjoying life and each other's company. Oga, mind your business and reflect on your own broken family and the father and corrupt government official you did not speak to for decades. Other people's joy and happiness shouldn't be a reason for you to set up ring light to make up dumb stories and rubbish."

The man admits that he regrets giving Asake up for adoption.

Asake speaks on struggles singing in Yoruba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asake recently opened up about the struggles he faced at the beginning of his career.

The Sungba crooner shared how show promoters once turned him down because he predominantly sang in Yoruba. According to Asake, the journey to stardom was far from smooth.

The singer disclosed that there was a time when he was repeatedly denied performance opportunities. His choice to sing mainly in Yoruba, he revealed, became a stumbling block in an industry where many believed English-heavy songs had wider appeal.

