Nigerian singer Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, has reportedly purchased a luxurious piece of jewellery worth $1 million.

The music star acquired a gold-plated Cleopatra ring and an Egyptian hieroglyphic gold ring, said to be valued at approximately ₦1.3 billion.

The reported purchase comes shortly after the release of Real, his joint EP with Grammy Award-winning singer Wizkid.

The project has enjoyed impressive replay value among fans, dominating playlists and sparking conversations across streaming platforms.

In the now-circulating clip, Asake appeared visibly excited as he showed off the gold-plated Cleopatra piece alongside the Egyptian hieroglyphic ring.

Dressed in his signature bold fashion style, the singer beamed with pride, occasionally lifting his hands to ensure the cameras captured every detail of the luxury accessories.

The rings were not just flashy but symbolic, drawing inspiration from ancient Egyptian royalty and culture, a theme that aligns with Asake’s larger-than-life persona.

Reactions trail Asake's new acquisition

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@unknownoppaa stated:

"People might be wondering why he’s getting gold and a lil bit of ice instead of all ice , just so you know, gold has a better resale value than diamond, infact most of the ice these celebs wear are moissanite cos they know they actually can’t resell these diamonds to get their moneys worth."

@LyfAcrosBorders noted:

"Wealth can’t be taken to the grave. What truly lasts is your legacy, the impact you make, and how you treat others. That’s exactly why FELA’s legacy continues to shine."

@NdifonSunn95490 stated:

"U think say Nigeria Spotify streams fit give u $1m u d whine yaself"

