A Nigerian man has shared how his visit to a House of the Rock church branch ended in humiliation.

According to him, the visit left him with a really bitter taste of what he described as a painful experience.

Man says pastor chased him away

According to him, the incident began with an alleged misunderstanding between him and the church pastor.

Paulonokoka revealed on X on March 1, 2026 that he had accompanied a devoted church worker, a close friend, to services and would often sit with him near the media equipment.

One day, the pastor, unaware of his association with the worker, mistakenly labelled him a thief and publicly asked him to leave the church premises.

The man recounted feeling deeply hurt by the false accusation and the manner in which he was sent out of the church.

His embarrassment was compounded by the presence of other worshippers, leading him to stay away from the church for about two months.

Despite this, he eventually returned, driven by his desire to receive spiritual guidance and blessings.

However, he admitted that he found it challenging to attend services when the pastor was present, often opting to stay away on such days.

The incident, he noted, had left him feeling pained, especially since he had been seeking spiritual solace at the time.

In his words:

"I still attend though not regularly. So let me explain, my gee is a church worker I mean very devoted one. So when I was new to that church I used to tag along with him, I would sit and wait for him next to thier media equipment because that’s his department. So one day, something happened I was seated as usual with him, and even trying to help out on this particular day. Gbam the pastor met me and ask if I was a worker, I said No and immediately labelled me a thief, mind you this is someone that had given me a lift with my friend prior to that time ooh.

"Before we say jack, the man of God asked me to leave or like he said “Get Out of My church”. Omo in front of people, I was praying the ground should swallow me, I shed a tear (from false accusations to being walked out), Omo for like two months I stayed cleared though, but at that time there was a blessing to receive and I was more concerned about the message than the preacher, I still go there sometimes though. But once the preacher himself no dey, it hard to step there. Lol church hurts it’s crazy though @HouseOnTheRock minna. Swears churches needed to do better, because I was so vulnerable seeking Gods face at that time."

Reactions as man shares experience at House on the Rock

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

David said:

"Be like you have never seen the part of the bible that said ‘many false prophets shall arise and they shall decieve many’. The irony is Christ did not come for the righteous but to save the condemned: thieves etc."

Ifemi said:

"You can imagine. You no suppose even step your feet there again."

Owogeka wrote:

"They labeled you a thief and you are still going for blessing? What blessing, does that sound christian to you? Religious psychosis is ravaging Nigeria as a country, God help us all."

Margaret Bankole added:

"Eii is it just me? Why would you go back to a church where you were called a "thief"because of "blessing"? This one shock me."

