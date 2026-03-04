Nollywood actor Nkubi gifted his wife flowers and wrote her a sweet note after sparking online controversy

The movie star, earlier, claimed that buying flowers isn’t “an African thing”, drawing heavy criticism from netizens

His recent romantic gesture, shared by his wife on social media, caught the attention of many

Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor, popularly known as Nkubi, has bowed to public pressure by gifting his wife flowers and writing her a heartfelt love note following backlash over his recent comments.

Days ago, Nkubi had stirred controversy during an interview where he stated that he had never bought his wife flowers because it was not “an African thing.”

According to him, Africans do not express love through flowers. His remarks did not sit well with many social media users, who criticised him heavily.

Amid the backlash, the Nollywood actor appears to have had a change of heart. His wife took to her Instagram page to share photos of the flowers he bought her, expressing excitement over the gesture.

Referring to him as her “lovely husband,” she happily announced that he had finally gifted her natural flowers.

“Udochukwu, my lovely husband, has finally bought me natural flowers,” she wrote.

Nkubi also accompanied the flowers with a romantic handwritten note, where he compared his wife’s beauty to the bouquet.

“To my adorable wife, you are as beautiful as these flowers,” he wrote.

The sweet gesture has since sparked reactions online, with many praising the actor for embracing the romantic act after the initial controversy.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkubi revealed repeated rejection in the job market played a major role in his decision to pursue acting.

The movie star made the disclosure in a recent episode of the One On One podcast, where he appeared alongside his wife.

Nkubi spoke candidly about the stigma he faced as a little person and how it shaped his life and career path.

According to him, he did not fully understand his reality while growing up, even though he knew he was different.

“As a child you barely understand your reality but you knew you were different from every regular person,” he said.

Nkubi explained that the reality of being a little person became clearer after he completed his secondary school education and began searching for work.

“When the reality of being a little person first hit me was when I finished secondary school and I couldn’t secure minor jobs like others,” he stated.

He said he attended several interviews but was repeatedly turned down, a situation he believes was largely due to his physique.

The constant rejection eventually pushed him to consider other options, leading him to act, a decision that would later bring him fame and success in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Nkubi also opened up about the challenges his family now faces, revealing that his daughter has started experiencing similar stigmatisation. He said internet trolls often make hurtful comments about her because of her size.

Despite the negativity, Nkubi noted that he and his wife were aware of the possibility of having a child with dwarfism and had prepared themselves emotionally before starting a family.

His wife admitted that even with their preparation, the online bullying still hurts.

Fans praise Nkubi and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vivian.joseph.391 said:

"Udochukwu, my lovely husband has finally bought me natural flowers. 🌺🌼🌹💋❤️."

fresh_pepper01 said:

"And na him size dem sell give am 🥹."

smiles_and_laughs_only said:

"He has to wait for the whole Nigeria to drag him before he could do it."

miras.moments_ said:

"Let me go to TikTok. You pple are too nice here."

austine_angel said:

"At least he listened 👏👏👏👏. Some people don dey complain to their spouse for years and nothing changed 😂😂😂."

dr.erih_ said:

"We love a teachable husband He has learned and he is showing working."

classy_imaima said:

"This is beautiful to see, he took corrections, God bless you our great Nkubi, happy wife,happy home,, peace at home.Congrats Sis."

simply_folu said:

"You married a good man babe! He is a good man! A man who listens & takes correction, that’s better than over half of the men out there. You just keep teaching him how you want him to love you."

sashatobz1 said:

"We got your back ! Tell him we said we want him to add chocolate too ! Nne what else do u want tell us .. ❤️❤️❤️."

oloribeauty43 said:

"Nice at least he listened."

Nkubi shares good news about wife

Legit.ng had reported that Nkubi shared a piece of good news about his family online. In his viral post, he revealed that he was set to welcome his first child with his wife, Vivian Joseph.

The news about Nkubi and his wife came months after they were mocked and trolled on social media for being without a child.

