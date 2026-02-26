Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, said she faced death threats due to her Christian faith and interfaith marriage

She criticises claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria, attributing violence to terrorism and criminality instead

Tinubu's wife appreciates the United States military support in combating terrorism, highlighting its impact on recent security improvements

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, said she was being prosecuted and threatened with death for being married to a Muslim.

Mrs Tinubu rcounted how an Islamic cleric in the north said she deserves to die for being a pastor.

“There was a Muslim cleric that said I’m a heathen, that I should be stoned and killed.”

Tinubu’s wife she experienced hostility because of her Christian faith and marriage to her Muslim husband, President Bola Tinubu.

She noted that many of those who defended her at the time were Muslims from Northern Nigeria.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, she stated this while speaking during an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in Washington, United States.

The ordained Pentecostal pastor said her interfaith marriage reflects the complex and often misunderstood nature of religious relations in Nigeria.

“If I’m going to enjoy my marriage, Jesus has to come in and give me that peace. My husband is a good man.”

The First Lady dismissed claims that Nigeria is witnessing a Christian genocide ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Mrs Tinubu, the violence in Nigeria does not fits the description of a genocide.

The pastor at the RCCG rejected the genocide narrative

“I don’t think so,” she said, explaining that insecurity in the country is driven largely by terrorism, criminality, and longstanding instability rather than a coordinated religious agenda.

“When you have terrorists and people kidnapping for money, and when the world is throwing in a narrative that is Christian genocide, terrorists will latch onto that and begin to attack churches.”

Mrs Tinubu said American military support against terrorist groups helped prevent attacks during the last Christmas celebration.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG ) pastor expressed appreciation to United States President Donald Trump while welcoming international cooperation in combating terrorism.

Recall that Oluremi Tinubu met United States Congress members to advocate for Nigeria's Christian protection amid security concerns.

The First Lady's visit coincided with US efforts to address killings in northern Nigeria and the allegations that Christians are being targeted.

During the visit, President Donald Trump praised Oluremi Tinubu as a respected leader during the National Prayer Breakfast event.

Legit.ng also reported that Oluremi Tinubu, described the US Christmas Day airstrikes on militants as a welcome intervention.

Tinubu said Nigeria sought deeper security collaboration with the United States during meetings with senior US officials.

She linked improved security efforts to attracting foreign investment and economic recovery under the Tinubu administration.

