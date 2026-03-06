The actor revealed the staggering breakdown of his daily expenses, saying he spends thousands of naira every 24 hours just to avoid darkness

Edochie detailed how fuel and diesel costs have become a secondary "tax" that weighs heavily on his household finances

The veteran took a swipe at the political class, questioning their commitment to the plight of the "common man

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has opened up about the rising cost of electricity in Nigeria, revealing that he spends as much as ₦40,000 every day just to keep the lights on in his home.

The respected actor, who was recently rumoured to be dead, made the revelation during an interview on Africa Independent Television (AIT), where he spoke about the financial burden caused by the country’s unstable power supply.

According to him, running a household in Nigeria has become extremely expensive due to the cost of electricity, fuel, and diesel.

Edochie explained that his daily expenses on power alone could easily reach ₦40,000.

“I pay ten thousand naira for light every day in my house. Then I spend additional thirty thousand; twenty for diesel, ten for fuel. On the whole I spend forty thousand every single day on light. It disturbs me a lot,” he said.

Despite being one of Nollywood’s most respected figures, Edochie admitted that the situation remains frustrating.

For many Nigerians, unreliable electricity has long meant depending on generators, diesel, and fuel just to maintain basic comfort at home or run businesses.

Beyond the issue of electricity, Edochie used the opportunity to reflect on the state of governance in the country.

The veteran actor criticised politicians, accusing many of focusing more on the privileges of office than on the welfare of the people.

According to him, the struggles Nigerians face daily appear to receive little attention from those in power.

“Nobody seems to be bothered about what is happening to the common man,” he said.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Pete Edochie's lamentation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@OBAF4U noted:

"Daddy we are sorry your son chose the side of the oppressors He must bear the expenses for reinforcing failure"

@042Duke wrote:

"I’m spending 10k daily to power my shop on daily and nothing less than 5k to power my house. I won’t mention car because is optional to me"

@valdonclint stated:

"Electricity unit bill wan send me go village. This band A is not for the faint hearted."

@james_joe1994 noted:

"Una too quick to comment e no mean only NEPA oo fuel and diesel. No be when you see NEPA light you go spend that kind money…"

