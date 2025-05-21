Adeleke University, located in Ede, Osun state, is owned by Adedeji Adeleke, and it is one of the private universities in Nigeria

The school offers a wide range of courses in the arts, social sciences and basic medical sciences

School fees paid by students studying at Adeleke University differ, depending on the course they enrolled for

Adeleke University is one of the most popular private schools in Nigeria, and it is owned by Adedeji Adeleke.

The school is also expensive compared to government-owned universities in Nigeria.

Adeleke University is owned by Adedeji Adeleke. Photo credit: Adeleke University.

Source: UGC

Located in Ede, Osun state, Adeleke University offers a wide range of courses.

Also, the school fees differ depending on the course one wants to study, according to information provided on the school's website.

Legit.ng has compiled some courses in the school and the school fees that students pay to study there. This is according to the 2024/2025 fees schedule released by the school.

1. Mass Communication

At Adeleke University, mass communication is under the faculty of basic social sciences.

100 level students of mass communication pay N1,684,570.00 while 200 level to 300 level pay N1,508,280.00.

On the other hand, 400-level students pay N1,588,280.00. The school fees are for the session and there is room for installmental payments.

2. Accounting

Accounting is also under the faculty of basic medical sciences at Adeleke University, Ede.

Accounting students pay N1,737,770.00 per session for 100 level, while 200 level students pay N1,598,280.00.

Also, 300-level students pay N1,458,280.00, and 400-level accounting students pay N1,588,280.00 per year.

3. Nursing

Adeleke University offers nursing as a course under the faculty of basic medical sciences.

100 level nursing students pay N2,568,070.00 while their counterparts in 200 to 400 levels pay N2,180,382.50.

On the other hand, senior students in the 500 level pay N2,390,382.50 per year.

4. Public health

Another course offered at Adeleke University is public health, which is also under the faculty of basic medical sciences.

The school fees for 100 level students are N1,931,220.00 per year and N1,831,120.00 for students in 200 to 300 level.

Public health students in the 400 level pay N2,041,120.00 yearly.

5. Medical laboratory science

Medical laboratory science at Adeleke University is studied under the faculty of basic medical sciences.

The school fees are N2,342,520.00 for 100-level students, but those in 200 to 400 level pay N2,074,945.00.

School fees for medical laboratory science students in 500 level are N2,284,945.00 per annum.

Adeleke University senate building and major administrative block. Photo credit: Adeleke University.

Source: UGC

6. Anatomy and physiology

Another course offered at Adeleke University is anatomy and physiology, also under the faculty of basic medical sciences.

100-level students under this department pay N1,601,120.00 per session, while those in 200 to 300 level pay N1,525,920.00.

Final year students of anatomy and physiology pay N1,655,920.00 for a session.

7. Computer science, computer informatics, cyber security, information technology and software engineering

You can also study computer science, computer informatics, cyber security, information technology and software engineering at Adeleke University.

For those in any of these computer departments, they will pay N1,704,220.00 in 100 level.

Students in the computer departments pay N1,589,150.00 from 200 to 300 levels. When they get to 400 level, they pay N1,719,150.00 per session.

Tai Solarin University graduate goes into competition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man said he is ready to take an English language proficiency test with a British man to prove that Nigerians are good at English.

The man, Ifedayo Johnson, who is a linguist, threw the challenge after the British man who said Nigerians could barely speak the English language/

Ifedayo pledged to pack his bags and leave the United Kingdom should he lose the test, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng