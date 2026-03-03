CSO Raises Concern Over VDM, King Mitchy Controversy

FCT, Abuja - The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has raised concern over the ongoing social media controversy involving content creators Very Dark Man (VDM) and Mitchelle Mukoro, popularly known as King Mitchy.

The council described the situation as one with wider social and political implications.

NCSCN raises concern over VDM, King Mitchy controversy

The press conference was signed by the Executive Director of the Council, Blessing A. Akinlosotu.

The Council said it would ordinarily have treated the dispute as a private disagreement but decided to intervene because of what it called the “socio-psychological implications and destructive impacts” of some of the content circulating online, particularly videos involving the alleged drinking of poisonous substances.

Council faults escalation of dispute

According to the NCSCN, its findings show that the disagreement escalated after King Mitchy revealed that her humanitarian activities had received financial support from Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Council stated that VDM subsequently criticised both King Mitchy and Seyi Tinubu in videos posted online, placing significant focus on the President’s son and questioning the donations.

“In our collective opinion, the Very Dark Man completely erred in dragging Seyi name into the matter as he did and was the one initiating crisis here, for reasons best known to him,” the Council said.

It added that while financial donations to non-governmental organisations and activists are common, the controversy appeared to centre more on the identity of the donor than the act of giving itself.

Concern over harmful online content

The Council also expressed concern over videos in which both parties were seen allegedly drinking harmful substances, warning that such actions could have negative effects on young viewers.

“These acts are totally anti-social, damaging to mental health and promoting suiclde,” the Council said.

It described the development as troubling and called on content creators to exercise caution and responsibility in their public engagements.

Defence of charitable donations

On the issue of donations, the NCSCN maintained that there was nothing improper about individuals, whether public office holders or private citizens, supporting humanitarian causes, provided the support is lawful and well-intentioned.

“As non-partisan Special Interest Group (SIG), the Council finds no fault in financial donation made by anyone, whether Governmental or Non-Governmental, to King Mitchy or Very Dark Man,” the statement read.

The Council further said it “out rightly condemns the views or reaction of VDM to the donation made by Seyi Tinublu to King Mitchy,” adding that philanthropic efforts should be encouraged rather than discouraged.

Call for restraint and possible apology

The NCSCN advised both parties to show greater maturity and professionalism in handling public disagreements.

“Our admonition would be for the Very Dark Man to exercise restraint and be more objective in his opinions and presentations of views on persons and issues,” the Council stated, adding that if VDM “is truly of character… then he should render public apology for using such dirty and vulgar languages in media space, and creating toxic contents that promotes suiclde.”

It also urged King Mitchy to reconsider her approach to the dispute and to apologise to Nigerians for any content deemed inappropriate.

Appeal to regulators

In its concluding remarks, the Council called on regulatory bodies, including the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, to monitor online content more closely.

“There must be strong sanctions, and some persons must be made scapegoats as way of deterrent,” the statement said.

