Ned Nwoko’s fourth wife Chante Campbell stirred online reactions after sharing cryptic posts on social media

The low-key figure posted a quote by Marilyn Monroe before launching into a fiery rant aimed at an unnamed man

Her unexpected outburst has since sparked speculation and buzz across blogs, as netizens weighed in

Social media users have been reacting after Chante Campbell, the fourth wife of Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko, sparked online drama with a series of cryptic posts on her Instagram story.

Campbell, who is known for keeping a relatively low profile compared to other wives of the senator, recently made headlines after sharing a quote that many followers interpreted as a subtle message.

She reposted a quote attributed to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, which read:

“Strong women don’t have attitudes; we have standards.”

Shortly after the post, Campbell followed it up with a strongly worded message directed at an unnamed man. In the post, she appeared to criticise someone she accused of pretending to be extremely honest.

In her words:

“I thank God I am so honest to a fault, says a fool… and now he claims someone told him she loved him so much and she had hidden plans. Know thyself. Can’t never be dishonest for nobody… you are an idiot. If I say you are, you are.”

Although she did not mention any name, the posts quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users speculating about who the message might have been directed at.

See her post below:

Ned Nwoko’s fourth wife trends online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

chibuikejeremiah5 said:

"Am I the only one that doesn't understand her write up?"

olusolagram147 said:

"Baby girl this your english no too much for our brain? 😂"

iam_angela_stow said:

"The post is criticizing someone allegedly Epa who claims to be extremely honest. The lady is basically saying: “Epa calls himself an honest, mam but he sounds foolish. Maybe he don’t even knows himself. That If he keep insisting he is so honest, it makes him look silly.” It sounds like emotional frustration, possibly from marriage drama."

chi_mmy_uzo said:

"Be like epa has phobia for women who can communicate in correct English 😢."

emerald_greentee said:

"Epa house of commotion 😂."

suzzyazub said:

"My understanding is this , according to her she happened to be the honest one because she says things the way they are but the other person pretended to love him and he believed her not know the person has a hidden agenda."

parker_ojugo said:

"E be like i go collect my school fees from my English teacher because I no understand wetin this woman type."

officialyommex said:

"I don't understand this post, can somebody help me out."

omanwozor said:

"Haaaaaa i don’t understand this English."

emmy_imo said:

"Please someone should explain that sentence,I don’t understand the write up."

Regina Daniels advises Ned Nwoko to move on

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels advised her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, to move on.

The actress stated that he had previously told her about plans to marry another wife. She urged him to use that plan as consolation and focus on the next phase of his life.

