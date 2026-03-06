Malivelihood showcased the 24-karat gold iPhone 17 Pro Max, which comes in premium packaging adorned with symbols of the All Progressives Congress

The luxury gadgets are dedicated to the City Boy Movement, a group actively championing President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 reelection bid

Whispers suggested that an anonymous individual has already placed an order for 200 of these golden souvenirs

Nigerian celebrity jeweller Malivelihood has unveiled a luxury gadget tied to supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the jeweller revealed a customised 24-karat gold Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max designed for the City Boy Movement, a group known for backing Tinubu’s re-election ambition.

The phone, which appeared heavily plated in gold, came inside a lavish package decorated with the symbols of the All Progressives Congress.

Malivelihood showcases the 24-karat gold iPhone 17 Pro Max, which comes in premium packaging. Photos: Bola Tinubu/Malivelihood.

Source: Instagram

Reports circulating online claim that about 200 units of the customised phones may have already been ordered by an anonymous buyer.

In the now-viral clip, Malivelihood carefully unboxed the gold-plated phone while showing off its premium case and engraved design.

The luxury piece carried the branding of the City Boy Movement, a political slogan associated with Tinubu’s supporters.

The jeweller, who has built a reputation for crafting expensive customised items for high-profile Nigerians, appeared proud of the creation as he displayed the shining device.

As the video spread across social media platforms, Nigerians began debating the optics of unveiling such a luxury item at a time when many citizens are dealing with economic hardship.

Some critics questioned whether the display was appropriate given rising living costs, inflation, and frequent power outages across the country.

Watch the unveiling video here:

Reactions trail Malivelihood unveiling video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@mariam_adun_ stated:

"Before you even open the box, you already know say this no be regular phone. The packaging alone looks like it’s carrying state secrets. 24k gold, crocodile finish, luxury briefcase… this is wealth presentation. I’m obsessed"

@iam_josh001 noted:

"What’s exciting about this? The masses are out there suffering, nobody cares about them, what’s the city boy movement all about? The system is not working, a system where you can’t get a court order to stop a fraudulent transaction if you don’t pay, a system where you can’t report a case at the police station and actions will be taken immediately if you don’t pay or knows someone in high places. What’s exactly is exciting about this movement? Who give a F**k about this phone? It’s so sad… I’m pained cause I’m a victim of this failed system. Failed judiciary, failed everything.."

Cubana Chiefpriest is an active member of the City Boy Movement. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest/IG.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest on his involvement in City Boy

Legit.ng earlier reported that nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest recently spoke about his involvement in the City Boy Movement.

The socialite, who recently joined other South-East billionaires, including Obi Cubana, to declare support for President Bola Tinubu, shared fresh details during a rally in his hometown.

Addressing a large crowd in Imo state, Chiefpriest explained that the movement is not solely about politics or personalities, as many people believe.

Source: Legit.ng