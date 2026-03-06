TikToker Jarvis has confirmed that she is now engaged to fellow content creator Peller, dismissing the idea of being called his girlfriend

The social media star disclosed that Peller is the first man she has ever introduced to her family, noting that their relationship moved beyond the girlfriend stage in 2024

Fans showed mixed reactions to Jarvis' engagement announcement, with some congratulating the duo while others suggested that her decision was influenced by Peller's financial status

Popular TikToker Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis, has revealed that she is now engaged to fellow content creator Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller.

She made this known during a live-streaming session where she explained that her relationship status has changed since 2024, and she no longer wants to be addressed as anyone’s girlfriend.

Jarvis dismissed the idea of being called Peller’s girlfriend, emphasising that their bond has moved beyond that stage. She noted that her engagement marked a new phase in her life and relationship.

“Who is a girlfriend? Me? I’m nobody’s girlfriend. I have left girlfriend state since 2024. I am now engaged,” she said during the live stream.

The TikToker also disclosed that Peller has already met her family. She explained that he is the first man she has ever introduced to them, pointing out that she had never taken any other man home before.

“He has seen my family. He is even the first man I have introduced to my family because I have never brought any guy before,” she added.

Her revelation has drawn attention from fans who continue to follow the journey of the two content creators as they share more about their relationship online.

Fans react to Jarvis' engagement to Peller

@JohnEtebom said:

"Congratulations to you and Peller. Wishing you the best."

@mr_chiboi commented:

"This is actually really sweet and meaningful. Taking someone home to meet the family is a huge step in many cultures, especially when it's the first time ever, that shows real trust and seriousness. Congrats to Jarvis and Peller on leveling up from the 'girlfriend' era to fiancée vibes since 2024! 💍✨ May the journey keep being beautiful."

@comment_p0lice wrote:

"Okay because him don dey spoil you with money. Why you no tell us this one since 2024 😂😂😂"

@jernald_couture_ reacted:

"Who wouldn't be? If I'm a lady and my man buys me a GLE, I'll arrest any man that sends me a text."

@liss_girrl said:

"Haha.... If they remove money from Peller.....would you proudly say same..... Tables turn, make good choices for NOw nd FuTure😂😂...."

@Omekagu20 commented:

"Money can make someone forget her age lol madam sha just dey enjoy the guy money cox I know is sweet."

Peller claps back at critics over gifts to Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller stirred social media after gifting Jarvis a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 for her birthday.

The viral video showed Jarvis in tears upon receiving the expensive gift, but many netizens criticised Peller for spending heavily on her while spending less on his mother.

In response, Peller defended his actions, saying he bought the car to show his wealth, that Jarvis deserved it, and that he would spend even more if she gave him a child.

