A video has shown what Peller and his lover, Jarvis, were up to while he was streaming from his kitchen

In the clip, Peller had a towel wrapped around his waist as he checked his phone while Jarvis tried to peep into the towel and screamed

Their actions during the live stream generated reactions among fans, with many dragging the two of them online after they reunited

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, recently buzzed social media with what he did with his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis.

The once-estranged lovers recently made their reconciliation public through a video shared by Peller on his Instagram page.

It was Jarvis’ birthday, and the streamer gifted her a brand-new car. She later moved in with him after that, and Peller stated that he would leave his house to her as he prepares to go on tour.

In a video making the rounds online, Peller and Jarvis were in the kitchen while the female content creator was cooking. Jarvis later went to hug him as they danced together.

Jarvis then tried to peep into the towel Peller had wrapped around his waist but covered her mouth, saying he was not wearing a boxer.

He later opened the towel slightly to show what was beneath it, and Jarvis acted as if she had fainted.

Peller helps Jarvis after she fainted

Peller helped his lover up from the floor and reprimanded her for allowing her clothes to reveal what she was wearing underneath while he was on a live stream.

After opening his towel for Jarvis to see, he danced and stated that he had shaved it.

Timeline of Peller and Jarvis’ relationship

Recall that when Peller intentionally crashed his car while threatening to end his life a few months ago, Jarvis reacted to the situation.

She said their relationship was over at the time and explained that Peller’s mother had invited her, where she shared what had been going on between them.

Streamer Peller also made a video stating that Jarvis had ended their relationship, adding that they were just friends at that moment.

Reactions of fans to Jarvis and Peller's video

Here are comments below:

@ brimoh.billions shared:

"So, Na so this girl no take finish her school for UK abi."

@princessbose2005 wrote

"Peller is a finished man I meant love don finish am He truly love Jarvis."

@princessbose2005 said:

"I wan come Dey like this couple oh.'

@alhajazee commented:

"Na when seh get belle her body go calm down."

@annabeeluxurydesigns reacted:

"It’s when they first departed then javis come to know the worth of peller now I see she have come to love him now."

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

