Peller and Jarvis are back together after breaking up last year as she marked her birthday

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Peller was seen presenting her with the car key, and she broke down in tears over the gift

The video generated reactions from fans, who shared their views about the two content creators’ relationship

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has reunited with his lover Jarvis after they parted ways last year.

The content creator had previously threatened to end it all during a live stream over issues in his relationship with Jarvis. They later broke up and agreed to remain friends.

Fans react to video of Peller giving Jarvis a car on her birthday. Photo credit@peller089

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Peller was seen standing in front of a truck delivering a car to his house. The vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz AMG, was decorated with a red ribbon and covered with a car cloth as it was brought down.

He went into the house to bring Jarvis outside and handed her a red box containing the car key. After seeing it, she jumped on him and hugged him excitedly.

Streamer Peller then led her to the car, and the female content creator burst into tears when she saw the luxury vehicle.

Bird defecates on Jarvis

As they were about to open the car, a bird flying overhead defecated on Jarvis, prompting both of them to look up in surprise.

Peller gets back with Jarvis, gifts her Mercedes Benz. Photo credit@peller089

Jarvis later test-drove the car and hugged Peller again while inside.

Taking to the comment section of her lover's post, Jarvis said he had done what no man had ever done for her, not even her father. She prayed for him before parking the car in front of her house.

Fans react to Peller, Jarvis' video

Reacting to the video, fans congratulated the two content creators on getting back together. Many praised Peller for the grand gesture, while others said they were waiting for GehGeh to react.

Some also stated that they would be disappointed if Jarvis does not eventually marry Peller.

Her si the Instagram video below:

Reactions over Peller's video

Here are commens below:

@fola_uk shared:

"peller089 you are a true gentleman and husband God will continue to elevate you and protect you in Jesus Christ name amen"

@iamtrinityguy reacted:

"It’s show pelller love javish a lot,Big love forever and always."

@sandrabenede said:

"Wowwwwww I’m speechless! Peller you are awesome! Congratulations baby! God this is love."

@realjadrolita reacted:

"I love you my man so much. He has done what no man not even my father has done for me. God bless you tremendously."

@ lanzdacreator commented:

"Omo he go pain me if this girl no later marry you ooo. He go too pain me die. But congrats to you both."

Peller begs fans for funds

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng