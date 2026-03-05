Nigerian comedian and streamer Shank Comics addressed his fans a day after he won Best Streamer 2026 at the SiGMA Africa Awards held in Cape Town, South Africa

Nigerian comedian and streamer Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, widely known as Shank Comics, has spoken out after winning Best Streamer 2026 at the SiGMA Africa Awards held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The entertainer addressed his fans in a late-night livestream a day after the awards, urging young creators to focus on passion and mental well-being rather than chasing trends or copying established names.

He explained that many newcomers feel pressured to imitate popular streamers like himself, Enzo or Peller, but warned that such an approach can lead to burnout.

The comedian encouraged them to take breaks when necessary and to build careers around formats that feel natural and sustainable.

"You know protect your mental health Love your friends and family do what you love make money love to love you and And I'm sorry, I was a long time but I know this That's too much. But now I'm putting everything together. shout out to the lead gang and everybody that have been saying congrats for the award."

Shank Comics also noted that awards are not his main motivation; he appreciated the support from fans who celebrated his win.

He emphasised that the streaming industry is wide enough for everyone, saying newcomers do not need to be like him or anyone else before starting.

"There's a big industry for you guys to tap into… If you like playing games, you just jump on switch. Don't wait for anybody. Don't give a fvck about the view. Just enjoy it Because your own money, your own opportunity is going to find you."

Watch the video of Shank Comics below:

Fans react to Shank Comic's advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@freshnessofuk said:

"The moment you start building someone else's dream in your own name is the moment the joy leaves. Welcome back Shank."

@GOZIEVIBE commented:

"Comparison kills creativity Everyone's path is different. Big respect for saying this."

@Sturbyrich65562 wrote:

"Aje you can be creative in your own way and still make it big in the streaming industry."

@stillshowing_up reacted:

"Protecting your mental health and doing what you genuinely enjoy matters more than chasing someone else's path. You don't have to be like anyone else to start sharing what you love."

@idris_senator said:

"Absolutely! Shank message is inspiring. Taking care of your mental health and doing what you love should always come first. Success isn't about copying others it's about finding your own path. His words remind everyone that it's okay to pause, recharge, and pursue your passions at your own pace. Congratulations to him on the award!"

