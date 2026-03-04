Nigerian comedian and streamer Shankcomics receives the Best Streamer 2026 honour at the SiGMA Africa Awards ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa

The award recognises outstanding engagement and content excellence, showing the rising profile of Nigerian streaming talent across Africa and internationally

Fans celebrated Shankcomics' achievement on social media, while some questioned the timing of the award given to the comedian

Nigerian comedian and streamer Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, popularly known as Shank Comics, has been named Best Streamer 2026 at the SiGMA Africa Awards held in Cape Town, South Africa, on 3 March 2026.

The honour was announced during the high‑profile ceremony as his name was called, drawing loud cheers from the audience inside the elegant venue.

Shank Comics bags Best Streamer 2026 award at SiGMA Africa Awards ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa, on 3 March 2026.

The SiGMA Africa Awards are part of a summit dedicated to iGaming, technology, and digital innovation across the continent.

The Best Streamer category recognises creators who deliver outstanding engagement and content excellence, and Shank Comics’ selection shows the rising profile of Nigerian streaming talent across Africa and beyond.

Shank Comics first gained attention through comedy skits that captured everyday Nigerian life with humour that resonated widely.

Over time, he shifted into live streaming, building a loyal fan base with consistent and authentic performances across major platforms.

His journey also included collaborations with other celebrities and streamers worldwide, including American streamer iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat, which helped him expand his reach internationally.

In the video from the event, Shank walked confidently to the stage, greeted the hosts warmly, and accepted the trophy under the bright lights.

After receiving the award, Shank Comics expressed gratitude to his supporters and highlighted the importance of the recognition for Nigerian creators.

Watch the video of Shank Comics receiving the Best Streamer 2026 at the SiGMA Africa Awards below:

Fans celebrate Shank Comics' achievement

@Oluchi_doris1 said:

"Congratulations to him 🎉"

@Pal_Acad commented:

"this News Is a total Win. shankcomics Crushing the sigma awards in south africa Is a massive Flex for the whole Continent. it Is savage how a local Streamer Conquers the stage while his Haters rot in the Shadows. let the Crowd Roar because this King Is just starting to Rule. stay Dangerous."

@LyfAcrosBorders wrote:

"Carter Efe doesn't meet the criteria for the Streamer Award. His management needs to work on building his brand for global recognition."

@Paulolfc11 reacted:

"I no understand oo 😂 beat streamer of 2026 , for person wey never stream at all for 2026 ? 😂😂"

@mr_chiboi said:

"Shank's smile says it all, pure, unfiltered joy! From Naija skits to Africa's Best Streamer. Consistency king! 🇳🇬🏆"

@Richard09493179 commented:

"I know say Shanks get sense pass carterefe but i never knew he was streaming too😜😜"

Nigerian creator Shank Comics wins Best Streamer 2026 trophy at SiGMA Africa Awards after building loyal fan base through streaming. Photo: shankcomics

