Skit maker Shank Comics has reacted to the increment in the price of fuel in Nigeria as the economy bits harder

In the post made by the comedian, he noted that he filled his car tank with almost N100k as he lashed out at the government

His post sparked a series of responses from fans in the comments section as they aired their view about it

Skit maker Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, better known as Shank Comics, has cried out after buying fuel at the new price rate.

In a post made by the comic act, who welcomed Kai Cenat to Nigeria a few months ago, he said that he filled his tank with N75k.

Shank Comic reacts to fuel price increment. Photo credit@shankcomics

Source: Instagram

The funny man went ahead to rant and used some foul languages on the government. He added that he was referring to all the people in authority.

Shank Comics post's spark reactions

Many of his fans took to the comment section to react to the post made by the man, who took Kai Cenat to eat amala.

A few of his fans asked him the brand of car he drives, as they felt the money was too small to fill the tank of a modern whip.

Another set of supporters noted that celebrities only go on social media to rant, but they don't truly act on their words.

See the post here:

What fans about Shank Comics' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the skit maker's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@cliff_c_ab:

"Nah now e touch you."

@bashanything:

"75k? You should be thankful . Cox which car you dey drive?"

@billionairebaker:

"If person talk anyhow now them go arrest am, ‘which way’"

@officialdjbusy:

"Shey na Corolla ? Abi u Dey half tank before."

@clothdywaves_:

"You still dey enjoy , my Car nah 100k plus."

@thechefrob:

"Play play nobody Dey on generator again,T-P why."

@revelation.rsc:

"Ah !. Na na Honda 1994 ?. How come 75k filled it ?"

@sharonofenugu:

"E don dey touch everyone."

@official_slim__:

"T-pain dey deal with everybody."

@bos_babatunde:

"Abeg rest na social media all of una Dey complain."

Shank Comics meets Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that the popular skit maker trended on social media following his first meeting with Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy.

A video of the two having a lively moment in an exclusive restaurant made the rounds online.

Netizens quickly spotted something unusual about their hangout as they dished out interesting takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng