Samklef has made a bold claim about Wizkid's 2011 debut album Superstar, alleging unpaid studio sessions and revealing he owns the space where the entire project came to life

The producer disclosed plans to sit down with Banky W for fresh negotiations over six tracks from the critically acclaimed album, stating that no formal contract was ever signed back then

Nigerians have flooded Samklef's comment section with mixed reactions to his ownership claim, with some urging Banky W to negotiate fair payment, while others questioned his assertions

Prominent Nigerian producer and recording artist Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has declared ownership of six tracks from Afrobeats singer Wizkid’s debut album Superstar.

The project, released on 12 June 2011 under Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), was a turning point in Wizkid’s career.

It featured contributions from several producers, including E-Kelly, Jay Sleek, Shizzi, DJ Klem, Masterkraft, Q-Beats, Banky W, Vebee, and Samklef himself.

Samklef made the claim in a post he made on X on March 2, 2026, stating that the album was recorded in his studio without the recording costs being settled.

He explained that no formal contract was signed during the production of the album, and he is now preparing to reopen discussions with Banky W, co-founder of EME, regarding the ownership of the masters.

“Thank God I never used my masters to collect any loan. I’m about to negotiate with @BankyW since I didn’t sign any contract from the beginning. I hope the Wizkid Superstar masters were never sold.”

Samklef further claimed that he owns six tracks from the album’s masters because Banky W did not pay for the studio sessions, and that he owns the studio where the song was recorded, which gives him rightful claim to them.

“I own 6 tracks from the masters because Banky didn’t pay for the studio sessions — and I also own the studio where all the songs were recorded.”

Read Samklef's post below:

Netizens react to Samklef's ownership claim

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Tobi_Moscow said:

"There might not be agreement or any type of payment that time. But Banky suppose negotiate and pay you now. Coz no be small money that album don generate."

@son_of_jackson commented:

"Was there a signed agreement between banky and You, giving you the right to own those 6 songs??"

@femifex wrote:

"You are about to blow massively… this is the time we all have been waiting for… wizkid is really the African best that will ever happen to all Africans."

@ashjay001 reacted:

"Baba dey put him cards on the table. BankyW either pays well or it goes to the highest bidder. Whizzy don get notification."

@OlatunjiOliver said:

"Go get your royalty from banky. It came at right time mr samklef."

@Omomoore22 commented:

"U are abt to make it big time. Congratulations to u in advance."

