Galatasaray’s President has reacted to the rumours that Victor Osimhen and other players are owed salaries

Rumours emanated in Turkey and spread in the Nigerian media that the club owed Osimhen two months' salary

The Super Eagles striker did not directly address the rumours but claimed he is happy with the Turkish champions

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has hit back at the claims that the club owes Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and other players' salaries.

There rumours, which emanated on February 23, claimed that the club owed the striker two months' salary, which led to his unhappiness during a run of games in February.

Dursun Ozbek addresses the rumours that Galatasaray is owed salaries. Photo by Bunyamin Celik.

Source: Getty Images

Turkiye Today reported the incident, and it was amplified by the Nigerian media, many of whom called out the club to ensure the player is duly paid.

Osimhen did not react directly to the incident, but kept working hard for the team. His muted celebrations of some goals, particularly against Juventus, led to further questions.

The striker explained that he refused to celebrate his crucial goal against Juventus out of respect for his former manager Luciano Spalletti, who is in charge of the Old Lady.

Ozbek reacts to Osimhen’s salary rumours

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has denied the claims that the club owes top star Victor Osimhen and some other key players' salaries.

Ozbek described the rumours as an insult to the professionalism of his players and is aimed at stirring a crisis within the club, confirming that the club pays up to date.

“If you make things up, you'll create crises like this. Galatasaray is an elite team made up of world-class footballers. You can't make these players play with just words. If players don't receive their salaries for two or three months, they won't play,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“These kinds of reports are an insult to the professionalism of our players. There are bonus and incentive clauses, and we pay them all on time. Galatasaray has not defaulted on a single lira, not a single lira overdue.”

Osimhen earns €21 million per season, including a fixed salary of €15 million, image rights of €5 million and a loyalty bonus of €1 million per season.

Victor Osimhen earns €21 million per year at Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The striker rejected low offers from top European clubs, many of whom wanted him to reduce the €12 million he earned at Napoli and accept a little more than the €6 million he earned during his loan spell at Galatasaray.

There were insinuations from the fans that he chose money over staying in mainstream Europe when he joined Galatasaray, but rejecting Saudi Arabia proves otherwise.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year rejected Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal’s €45 million per year offer before accepting to continue his career in Turkey.

Osimhen clarifies his Galatasaray future

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen clarified his Galatasaray future amid reports he is unhappy at the club and wants to return to Italy.

His muted celebrations escalated the rumours, but the former Napoli forward debunked these claims and confirmed that he is happy in Istanbul.

Source: Legit.ng