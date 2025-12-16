Samklef alleges that Afrobeats star Davido brought toxicity and competitiveness into the Nigerian music industry

The record producer argued that the Nigerian music industry was mutually respectful when Wizkid and Olamide were leading the game

He further mentioned that Davido's presence caused toxicity, a "cultist mindset," threats, and streaming fraud, igniting reactions online

Record producer Samklef has accused musician Davido of fueling toxicity and rivalry in Nigeria's music business.

He made the allegation in response to a tweet from fellow producer-turned-singer Pheelz, who expressed concern about the toxicity and comparisons in the Nigerian music industry.

Samklef claims Davido is responsible for growing toxicity in Nigerian music.

“Music was meant to be enjoyed, not to be compared. This comparison game is hurting the sound and culture more than we can ever know,” Pheelz wrote.

In response, Samklef argued that mutual respect existed in the Nigerian music industry when Wizkid and Olamide reigned supreme as youthful stars until Davido joined forces.

He alleges that Davido's entry brought toxicity, a "cultist mindset," threats, and streaming fraud.

Samklef stated that the music industry was not intended to be competitive or rivalry-based.

He wrote: “Music was fun when we started. When Wizkid came, there was no comparison—everything was pure love. “Olamide came too, same thing. No pressure, no hatred, just music. “Then one Scorpio boy who moves like Diddy... Davido entered, and since then the industry has turned toxic. “Cultist mindset, threats, fake streams, dirty moves, everywhere.”

His remarks drew varied comments, with many criticising him for single-handedly blaming Davido for the music industry's degeneration.

Meanwhile, Davido has yet to respond to Samklef's online charges.

See his post below:

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Samklef explained why singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, continues to be disregarded despite his benevolence.

It was previously stated that popular skit maker Nasty Blaq lamented how the former DMW CEO is still mistreated by people despite his good deeds.

This came after Kortney, a content creator, resorted to social media to criticise Davido for preventing her from sharing their interview on her YouTube channel.

Samklef weighed in on the situation, offering his thoughts on the likely cause of Davido's disrespect.

He drew a parallel between Davido and Olamide, noting that while both have helped many people, Davido gives with expectations and seeks control.

Samklef speaks out on how Davido allegedly damaged industry harmony.

The music producer shared his affection for Davido but believes he should stop portraying himself as a victim in light of the criticisms he faces.

"Olamide has helped a lot of people than davido why are people not disrespecting him? Davido brought it to himself! This is what happen when you are always trying to look good in the eyes of everybody! You Dey help base on expectation! Base on control. I gat love for him he just need to stop playing victims!"

Samkleft triggers reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@kingkhone4real said:

"99% of Nigerian musicians are cultists. Davido only happens to be the loudest."

@Senatordondeal said:

"Don't you know you're one of the weapons fashioned against the industry? Don't let your handsome son inherit your stupidity has times goes on... Davido is for everyone... Wizkid for few people that are close to him..."

@LIFTOFFTV_ng said:

"NA DAVIDO STILL SPOIL INDUSTRY MAKE THEM DEY USE BIG MONEY FEATURE BOUGHT AWARDS, GIVE AWAYS, BOUGHT MEDIA ONLY TO PROVE POINTS AS “OMO BABA OLOWO” Top 3 richest YOU NO EVEN DEY BABA 10 years in the game, @davido you be stain."

@bifkak said:

"Na Davido cause East coast West coast rivalry way kpai Biggie and Pac and na Burna send Idris to fight 50 Cent for plane. Na Davido still scatter Plantation boys and Remedies and na Burna still cause fight between 50 cent and Ja Rule and Rozay Guy go collect bed for Yaba left."

Samklef claims Davido reduced YG Marley’s steeze

Legit.ng had reported how Samklef dished out some allegations against Davido during the recent fight with Wizkid.

The music executive alleged that OBO was copying Burna Boy when he decided to create a song with Bob Marley's grandson, YG Marley.

Referring to the Timeless crooner as "frogido", he argued that the Afrobeats star rushed to contact YG Marley and ended up recording a "wack" song.

Source: Legit.ng