Nigerian comedian and actor Lege Miami faced heavy criticism on social media after sharing a video of him distributing branded Iftar meals in Kosofe, Lagos.

The food packs, containing jollof rice, were part of a Ramadan outreach sponsored by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, through his Noella Foundation.

Lege Miami draws criticism after praising Seyi Tinubu’s Ramadan food outreach. Photo: legemiamii/seyitinubu

The initiative was aimed at supporting fasting Muslims and vulnerable households during the holy month.

In the video, large crowds of men and women were seen queuing to collect the meals, which were handed out at a local gathering point.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Lege Miami expressed gratitude to Seyi Tinubu, describing the effort as compassionate and thoughtful towards the people of Kosofe.

“All Kosofe people appreciate the generosity of Barr @seyitinubu in providing Ramadan Iftar meals and prayers for the people, your thoughtful gesture reflects compassion, leadership and a true understanding of RAMADAN.”

Many Nigerians online reacted sharply, saying the gesture was only a temporary relief that failed to address the deeper economic challenges ordinary citizens face daily.

They argued that such handouts only ease poverty temporarily without tackling the root causes of hardship.

Watch the video of Lege Miami distributing jollof rice sponsored by Seyi Tinubu in Lagos below:

Reactions trail Lege Miami’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@iceforthegram:

“We RICE by lifting others”

@olowolayemoayodeji:

“Nah this kind food dey go chop for the next 4 years? Aye yin oni da, e maa pada ra re ni”

@xma_pyb:

“God will punish you lege, so this is good governance, sharing rice”

@senator_olanrewaju:

“After stealing millions of naira from Citizens of the country, They will now be sharing one low budget giveaway and Iftar....., You think you can deceive God”

@olakunleeeeeeeee:

“This is a really disheartening moment,, A country as rich in numerous values and cultures .. we are being reduced to this??! Dear @seyitinubu it is well”

@fela_eleniyan8:

“See him mouth😂😂the werey no dey fast oo,Ati iwo ati seyi ati awon organizer ema pada damu aiye ni😡😡😏”

@manbag_007:

“What citizens needs to understand his we have the power with us. Hunger don't kill! Imagine if the food were rejected and stoned back to them. The day the whole common man knows he hold the power the elites will kneel”

Lege Miami faces heavy backlash online after sharing jollof rice sponsored by Seyi Tinubu. Photo: legemiamii

Lege Miami reacts to Tinubu’s fall in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lege Miami reacted after a video showed President Bola Tinubu stumbling during a state visit to Turkey.

Lege dismissed the footage as fake and described it as artificially generated content spread by political opponents ahead of the election. He said the president did not fall and promised to share the real clip.

Meanwhile, the presidency later explained that the stumble happened because of a poorly laid blue carpet at the venue and stated that the president remains hale and hearty.

