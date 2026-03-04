Skitmaker Carter Efe has apologised to Afrobeats superstar Wizkid and his fanbase, FC, over controversial comments he made about the Grammy-winning singer

The apology came after Carter Efe appeared on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he mocked Wizkid and boasted that the singer would beg to feature on his livestream

Social media users reacted to the apology video with many doubting Carter Efe's sincerity and calling it a repeated pattern of disrespecting Wizkid, then asking for forgiveness online

Nigerian skitmaker Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has knelt to apologise to Afrobeats star Wizkid and his fanbase, FC, after the harsh comments he made about the singer went viral and sparked massive backlash online.

The incident happened after his earlier remarks on The Honest Bunch podcast aired on YouTube, where he openly criticised the singer and made controversial claims about their relationship.

Skitmaker Carter Efe goes on bended knees during a livestream to apologise to Wizkid after claiming the singer would pay N500 million to appear on his show. Photo: carterefe/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

During the podcast appearance with Kolu, Carter Efe mocked Wizkid and insisted that he did not create the hit track Machala for personal gain but was meant to show his loyalty to the singer.

He explained that he saw Wizkid as his idol but was disappointed when the star failed to acknowledge or promote the song.

Carter Efe further revealed that he was broke when he recorded the song with Berri Tiga and lamented that Wizkid never posted about the track despite its success.

At the time of his comment on the podcast, Carter Efe had switched allegiance to 30BG after Davido featured on his livestream, which brought him huge success.

Carter Efe boasted that he was the biggest online streamer and even claimed that Wizkid would one day beg to appear on his livestream, and by then, he would charge N500 million.

His comments sparked outrage from Wizkid FC, and the backlash forced Carter Efe to publicly plead for forgiveness, saying that he would never insult the singer again.

During a recent livestream session, Carter Efe went on bended knees to apologise to Wizkid and his fanbase, FC.

“Please, please, please, I beg you, I beg with God, I’m pleading with Wizkid and Wizkid FC to forgive me. I promise I won’t insult Wizkid again. If I ever do, let me die young. I swear to God, please forgive me.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's apology to Wizkid FC

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@chibuikemb80143 said:

"Everybody knows what they are doing."

@bzingers commented:

"Same pattern every time (insult Wizkid then come online to apologize after some house)… Any Wizkid FC that falls for this bs, isn't wise at all. After disrespecting Big Wiz, you now came your streaming platform to ask for forgiveness, nawa ooh."

@Ai_Kay01 reacted:

"He talk say Wizkid go pay 500M and still beg to host am for him stream... This Judas actually get mind."

@Stoic_Denol wrote:

"Mtchwww!!! Oga go sit down. We no send your apology. Ko kosi danu."

@nonexxxxxxx01 said:

"Carter efe is a real hypocrite to Wizkid and Fc … Wizkid allowed him to perform his hit song he made for Wizkid and promoted it but yet you can say wizkid didnt help you in any way."

Carter Efe promises never to disrespect Wizkid again as he apologises on bended knees following controversial comments about the singer. Photo: carterefe/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe recounts father's painful demise

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Carter Efe recounted how his father lost his life in a tragic robbery attack in Ogun State many years ago.

The skitmaker explained how his father, who was a policeman, was killed when he unknowingly ran into armed robbers disguised in military camouflage while he was returning home from duty in a police van.

He added that he saw his father's lifeless body on Channels Television, and the painful clip is still available on YouTube.

Source: Legit.ng