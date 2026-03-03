Carter Efe has opened up on the reason he stopped going to the church in a viral video on social media

The streamer shared what transpired between him and skit maker Sydney Talker which influenced his loss of interest in going to church

He also shared how he was advised to part ways with his colleague Kolu over fear that Portable could attack him spiritually

Popular Nigerian skitmaker and streamer, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has stirred controversy following explosive comments about church and spirituality.

Carter Efe, who appeared on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch alongside his colleague Kolu, revealed why he no longer attends church, alleging that skit maker Sydney Talker influenced his loss of interest.

The streamer revealed he constantly attended church in the past, but he had a change of mind after his alleged experience with Sydney.

“ I use to go to church very well before but I stopped going to church because people that are going to church are witches. Sydney that goes to church all the time, told me to calm down and stop streaming. They also told me to give Kolu 1 million Naira and let him leave my side permanently so that Portable will not attack me spiritually. I saw him as a witch immediately,” he stated.

He also noted that he felt Sydney Talker should not be afraid of any spiritual attack as a churchgoer.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe shared the heartbreaking story of how his father was killed many years ago in Ogun state.

The incident happened when his father, a policeman, was returning home from duty and unknowingly ran into armed robbers disguised in military camouflage.

The video of Carter Efe explaining why he stopped attending church is below:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's remarks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with many criticising the streamer over his opinion. Read the comments below:

uchenwa_au commented:

"If you truly believe in God and have faith in His power, why are you still living in fear of spiritual attacks? if you truly believe in who God is, shouldn’t there be some peace in knowing He will always protect you?"

jonesclefX reacted:

"Everyone has their own reasons to stop going to church, make sure you had an experience that validates the reason."

TochiPN said:

"There should be a more credible reason for you to stop, it shouldn't be because of other people. I also don't go because I don't believe in whatever is being preached there, Christianity isn't for me."

mrbabsSnr reacted:

"This one never see anything so those that don't go to church are non-witches? this guy must be on something-somebody pls check on him."

Techitdan reacted:

"I’m not a church goer either. But this here doesn’t make sense tho but let it fly."

E-Money gifts Peller car, Carter Efe money

Legit.ng also reported that businessman E-Money gifted Peller a brand new 2025 Toyota Corolla and gave Carter Efe £5,000 for car repair.

This happened after the two streamers visited E-Money's residence to seek forgiveness following a viral video where they smashed each other's car windshields with stones.

E-Money had initially condemned their actions, but later surprised them with the generous gifts as they departed his home.

