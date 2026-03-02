Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire sparked online chatter after a video of her with colleague Kachi Nnochiri surfaced

Rumours quickly suggested a new romance, stirring reactions from fans and social media blogs

Peggy promptly addressed the speculation, clarifying the situation and setting the record straight

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has sparked online reactions after a video of her attending an event with colleague Kachi Nnochiri surfaced on social media.

The clip, which began trending recently, showed Peggy walking into the event alongside Kachi, with the pair appearing to hold hands.

The development fueled speculation about her marriage to fellow actor Frederick Leonard, with some blogs alleging that she had found a new lover.

As the rumours spread, social media users weighed in, questioning the state of her marriage. However, Peggy promptly addressed the claims in the comment section of the viral post.

Responding to the speculation, the actress clarified that Kachi Nnochiri is married and dismissed the allegations of a romantic relationship. She explained that he was simply assisting her because of her heels.

“Una don start. He was helping me cos of my heels,” she wrote.

Her response appeared to put an end to the swirling rumours, as fans reacted to her clarification online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peggy Ovire has sparked speculations about her marriage on social media with a bold question she recently asked.

Peggy Ovire, who is known to be married to actor Frederick Leonard, took to social media on Sunday, February 8, to ask fellow women what they would do if they found out their man was having an affair with a married woman with kids.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, the actress noted that when the man was asked about it, he denied it, saying they were just friends, and the woman completely believed him.

She stated that the woman finally got evidence and discovered that her husband and the lady were never just friends, but had been sleeping together.

Peggy added that the irony was that the man judges and castigates single women who sleep with married men.

“What will you do if you find out that the man you are dating is sleeping with a married woman with kids? You asked him about it, but he totally denies it, saying they are just friends, and you completely believed him. You eventually got married to him. Your husband always hypes the married woman in public, but privately he tells you how local this friend of his is, just to manipulate you so you will not suspect a thing," she wrote in part.

While she didn't make reference to anyone, netizens quickly interpreted her post, with many linking it to her marriage with Leonard amid rumours about their union.

Peggy Ovire’s unsettling marital question sparks fresh rumours about her marriage. Credit: peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Peggy Ovire and Kachi Nnochiri's video

Peggy Ovire yanks off husband's name

Legit.ng reported that Peggy Ovire became a topic of discussion among fans over a step she took on social media.

The actress removed her husband’s name from her Instagram profile and now bears the name Peggy Ovire.

Some netizens suggested that the actress might be too embarrassed to publicly admit that her marriage had ended.

