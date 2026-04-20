Bishop David Oyedepo's son, Pastor Oyedepo, in a viral video, opened up about his wife's sacrifice for their marriage

He revealed the action his wife took despite being close to becoming an American citizen

The popular cleric's son's comment has sparked reactions, with netizens sharing diverse opinions about

Bishop David Oyedepo's son, Pastor David Oyedepo Jr, recently made waves online after recounting in a sermon how his wife sacrificed her green card for their marriage.

According to Pastor Oyedepo, his wife, who was raised mostly in the U.S., was close to securing her permanent residency but surrendered it right after their wedding to join him in their ministry calling.

Bishop Oyedepo's son Pastor Oyedepo Jr reveals his wife was close to becoming a US citizen before they got married. Credit: oyedepojr

Source: Instagram

Without hesitation, he said, his wife acted on that understanding, walking into the American Embassy to return a document many people would kill for.

“Before we got married, my wife was almost an American citizen, she had a green card. After we got married, I told her we’ll be moving back to Nigeria, we went back to the USA embassy to return the green card. That’s the green card some people will kill themselves for," he narrated.

Oyedepo used the anecdote to pass a message on the dangers of self-centredness in marriage, warning that placing one's ambitions above shared purpose can unravel relationships, futures, and destinies alike.

"You see, some people will say, 'By force, I must stay,' and then scatter marriage, scatter future, scatter destiny," he said.

He concluded the illustration with a charge, urging Christians to flee anything that posed as a threat to their purpose and calling, however attractive or socially desirable it might appear.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Oyedepo claimed he has never argued with his wife in their 17 years of marriage.

Bishop Oyedepo’s son reveals his wife let go of her US citizenship to follow him. Credit: oyedepojr

Source: Instagram

The video of Pastor Oyedepo speaking about his wife's sacrifice is below:

Reactions trail Pastor Oyedepo's comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

ola_rybson said:

"Assurances on Inheritance….we should rather ask God for direction per time…Did God tell her to return it,why did you go back to Nigeria? Was it to position yourself and retire people like Abioye who trained you?…God told Abraham to go out of his people?"

MoyosoreO1uwa reacted:

"It is well. Everyone will do what they think is best for themselves. People who see green card as their pathway to success should chase it. If you don’t need it, you can return it. Everyone has a different focus."

VwegbaCreates commented:

"This is very insensitive to put out, his father controls a multibillion wealth chain hence having an American visa means next to nothing to them and their family. they can fly to any country of their choice because of their social status."

tayo_akosile said:

"This is the view that an average 9ja person should hold if it is not that 9ja is bad.. back then in the 90’s, lots of People travel just for the fun of it, not to secure any green card. This is why we want 9ja to work. so you don’t see another country passport as achievement."

What Bishop Oyedepo said about bandits

Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop David Oyedepo issued a strong declaration against bandits and their sponsors.

This pronouncement came during a church service on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the church headquarters in Ota, Ogun State. The service was themed “Covenant Day of Vengeance”.

Oyedepo declared that within seven days, divine retribution would strike those responsible for killings and kidnappings across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng