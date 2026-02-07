2Baba has addressed the viral debate comparing the late Fela Kuti to Afrobeats star Wizkid on social media

The African music star described the viral comparison as disrespectful and unfair to the two Nigerian music icons

He also mentioned who he considers the biggest artiste among the Nigerian music industry's "big three": Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido

Nigerian ace musician and songwriter Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has shared his take on the viral debate in the music industry between Wizkid and the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti.

Speaking in a new episode of the Mic On podcast with Seun Okinbaloye released on Sunday, February 7, 2Baba described the ongoing comparisons between Wizkid and Fela as “ridiculous” and “disrespectful.”

Recall that the comparison began following Seun Kuti's accusation against Wizkid’s fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC, whom he claimed disrespected his father’s legacy by comparing Fela to their favourite.

In the heat of the social media exchange, Wizkid broke his silence, claiming he is “bigger” than Fela in a response to Seun Kuti’s criticisms of him and his fans.

When asked about his take on the issue, 2Baba stated that the comparison should never have come up, emphasising that it was both disrespectful to Fela’s legacy and unfair to Wizkid’s career.

He also acknowledged the uneven comparison between both musicians, explaining that it ignores their different eras, impacts, and contributions to Nigerian music.

“Comparing Fela with Wizkid is ridiculous. Apart from the fact that it is disrespectful to Fela, and at the same time, it is also unfair to Wizkid,” 2Baba said.

2Baba Rates Burna Boy

2Baba, when asked about the biggest among Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, picked the “Bundle by Bundle” crooner as his number one.

According to the African Queen star, the Grammy Award winner is currently at the top not just in Nigeria but in Africa and the world at large.

He, however, acknowledged that the big three and all other Nigerian artistes were doing well.

“I think Burna Boy is on top of the game. From what I can measure from common sense and understanding of the music world, I think right now Burna Boy is at the top of the chain, not just in Nigeria but in Africa and the world. But everyone is doing well,” he said.

On the social media bickering among the big three, the music star said it might be a marketing stunt, stating that it was all part of entertainment.

He also revealed he would love to collaborate with Ayra Starr, praising her on-stage music prowess.

The video of 2Baba addressing the Fela and Wizkid comparison, among other topics, is below:

