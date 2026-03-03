Popular media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the heated debate on interfaith marriages, directly challenging pastors who warn Christians against marrying Muslims

The debate started after Pastor Iren and Solomon Buchi publicly cautioned believers about the spiritual dangers of Christian-Muslim unions, citing biblical incompatibility

Daddy Freeze linked religious rigidity to Nigeria's biggest problems and questioned why people prioritise faith assigned at birth over genuine love and happiness with a good partner

Popular Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has weighed in on the ongoing debate about interfaith marriages between Christians and Muslims, arguing that love should take priority over religious differences assigned at birth.

His comments came in response to recent statements by Pastor Iren and media personality Solomon Buchi, who both cautioned against such unions.

The controversy started when Pastor Iren warned Christian women against marrying Muslim men, explaining that while the relationship may seem peaceful initially, conflicts would arise due to fundamental differences in beliefs about Jesus Christ, and would affect worship practices and children's religious upbringing.

Media personality Solomon Buchi also joined the discussion, stating that Christian-Muslim marriages are not part of God’s plan and could leave children spiritually confused.

Daddy Freeze, in a video shared on his Instagram page, dismissed these warnings and criticised pastors for discouraging interfaith unions.

He stated that religion and tribe are identities people inherit at birth without choice, while love is a personal decision that should not be restricted by imposed beliefs.

“Most of the pastors said it’s bad, you are unequally yoked, blah, blah, blah. If you are thinking like this, then you deserve the government you have. Because Nigeria’s two biggest problems are tribalism and religion.”

The broadcaster explained that people defend religions they did not choose, pointing out that faith is largely determined by geography.

He emphasised that while tribe and religion are assigned, love is a matter of choice and should not be sacrificed because of doctrines.

“Love is your choice. Someone loves you, someone has been good to you, and they want to marry you. And then you are relying on a choice they made for you to stand against a choice you can make for yourself. You’re a fool.”

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's stance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@chinedu_danielokoro said:

"We are human first before religion ❤️"

@rareweirdo_1 commented:

"Thank you daddy you're beyond knowledgeable God bless you for the truth 👏👏👏"

@sheyojaiye wrote:

"This is how I lost the love of my life. She's Muslim and I was Christian at the time (not religious anymore) and her excuse at the time was that her family would not approve of us getting married at the time despite both of us being in love with each other. Religion has caused so much danger and damage in Nigeria."

@muiliibrahimsubo1 reacted:

"Very deep true 💪🏾❤️ blessed you Forever ❤️ blessed us ❣️🙏🏾"

@charityluk said:

"God bless you daddy freeze. This is what I have been saying. We didn't choose our religion or tribe. We all grow up believing and loving the choices they make for us. And neglecting our own beliefs. What if all we believe in, is a lie?"

