Controversial Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has sparked fresh debate online after a viral video captured him describing Christianity as a “social construct” introduced to Africans during colonisation.

In the video, the cleric claimed that Christianity was used as a tool to control and subdue Africans.

According to him, when colonialists arrived on the continent, they presented Christianity as a superior religion while inserting teachings that encouraged submission.

“The white man came to Africa when he came to colonize us. He told us he was sending to us a bigger religion,” Adegboyega said. He alleged that certain biblical teachings, including instructions about masters and slaves, were used to justify oppression and enforce obedience.

He further argued that Africans were “tricked into submission” through religion, claiming that both leaders and citizens were influenced in ways that benefited colonial powers.

The pastor also made reference to the transatlantic slave trade, stating that Africans were transported in ships under the banner of Christianity.

“How are we still going to practice the construct, the social construct called Christianity?” he questioned, insisting that the faith, as practised in many African societies, reflects cultural and historical influences rather than purely spiritual origins.

Adegboyega also criticised what he described as rigid religious systems that dictate how and whom people should marry, saying many of these rules are not explicitly stated in the Bible but have been added over time.

Calling for what he described as a “liberated generation,” the pastor urged young Africans to embrace spirituality over religion.

He said spirituality involves seeking knowledge, asking questions, and developing confidence through intelligence rather than blind obedience.

Pastor Tobi added that churches should focus on empowering members with knowledge and transparency, criticising church systems that limit members' access to leaders or provide limited clarity about church-owned properties.

Watch him speak below:

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Rise_Forge said:

"I think that take is mixing truth with exaggeration. Yes, during colonial times some missionaries and colonial authorities twisted Bible passages to control people that part of history is real and painful. But that doesn’t mean Christianity itself was created to enslave Africans. The same faith later empowered many Africans to fight oppression, pursue education, and build strong communities. On marriage, the Bible may not give one cultural method (white wedding, bride price, etc.), but it clearly talks about love, commitment, responsibility, and covenant. Culture handles the “how,” faith speaks to the “why.” At the end of the day, religion didn’t enslave people power did. And power will always try to use whatever tool people believe in."

@solomon_eazi said:

"The fact that most Africans think Europeans brought Christianity to Africa. Christianity started in Africa."

@serhaykay said:

"I have been waiting for this day all my life, that’s one of the pastor clearly letting you know he has achieved a lot of profit in the business of Church and now it’s time to say the truth. They knew God cannot commit those atrocities attributed to him by the Bible writers, we are just waiting for them to come out and say it."

@deminolovathome said:

"A pastor saying this What does that mean? Religion na scam?"

@Dlion_Dwolf said:

"When he said what makes people confident is "INTELLIGENCE", I knew this was no Pastor.... but a motivational speaker.... But my question is.... why does he carry the title or office of a pastor tho, is it a rage-bait tactic?"

@dualSpartan said:

"This same man used pulpit to accumulate wealth. Christianity is not a social construct. Spa.c whatever was a social construct. Have you forgotten this man, he used the pulpit to force church members to take loans, beating members and all. Christianity is not the problem, is it?."

Source: Legit.ng