Daddy Freeze has rained praises on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his encounter at the Bureau De Change, having found out about the naira gain against the Dollar

According to the famous ex-OAP, it is a commendable feat for Tinubu's administration, even though he raised concerns about the impact of future spikes

Legit.ng gathered reactions from Nigerians who acknowledged the naira's fall, while others insisted on an unnoticeable impact on the prices of goods

Popular Nigerian broadcaster, Daddy Freeze, has openly praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the recent drop in the exchange rate of the Naira against the US dollar.

Over the past few months, the dollar-to-naira rate has been on a steady decline. Just days ago, the exchange rate reportedly fell below N1,400 per dollar, a development that has generated conversations among Nigerians at home and abroad.

Sharing his personal experience, Daddy Freeze revealed that he recently visited a Bureau De Change and was shocked to be told that the dollar was exchanging for N1,310. According to him, he did not expect the rate to drop that low so soon.

The media personality attributed the improvement to the policies of the current APC-led administration under President Tinubu. While commending the government, he, however, stressed that stability is more important than sudden gains.

He emphasised:

“I would’ve made more money if I exchanged two weeks ago; it shows that this government is onto something.”

Daddy Freeze warns about sudden naira to dollar gain

Daddy Freeze went on to explain that what Nigerians truly need is not necessarily a very strong naira, but a stable one. According to him, constant fluctuations in the exchange rate can damage businesses and discourage investors.

In his words:

“If the dollar drops to 1300 and then jumps to 1500, or drops to 800 and jumps to 1200, it destroys businesses. Imagine buying a commodity from abroad at 800 naira to a dollar, and dollar goes to 1200, even though he sells at profit, how is he going to buy the same thing back?”

He appealed to the government to focus on maintaining a consistent rate that businesses can plan around, whether at N1,310 or even N1,500, as long as it remains stable.

Daddy Freeze reacts to falling dollar rate, credits Tinubu’s policies

Nigerians divided over Daddy Freeze's take on naira-dollar rate

@official_starboybmx said:

"Dropping back to 700 would’ve made everyone happy sha"

@adejokeewaedeyooba penned:

"Though, the US dollar is losing its value everywhere in the world, but I am convinced ọmọ olódó idẹ̀ is fixing Nigeria. Ẹ lọ k'o̩kàn b'alẹ̀" [Translation: Be rest assured, he is fixing Nigeria.]

@b_efele projected:

"Don't worry it will drop to 700 before feb and after Feb it goes to 2000😮."

@helenorokpohelen quizzed:

"How much did he meet it? 🤔🤔."

@jozziking noted:

"How much dollar dey before him enter first. Dollar na like 750 ohhhh. 🤨🤨🤨🤨."

Watch Daddy Freeze's video below:

Dangote predicts the dollar to drop below 1,100 naira

Legit.ng reported that the chairman of Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote, forecasted that the naira may drop as low as 1000 this year during an event on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

According to the businessman, the policies of Tinubu's administration are yielding positive impacts for manufacturers. Adding to his point, he emphasised that a drop in the naira to dollar exchange rate will generally cause a fall in prices of goods across the country.

