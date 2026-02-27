Apostle Iren warned that attempting to marry someone without a shared belief in Jesus Christ creates a divided foundation

The cleric cautioned that promises made during courtship often fail after marriage, especially regarding the religious upbringing

Iren urged Christian women to place their spiritual destiny above emotional feelings, stating that it is better to have clarity before the wedding

The lead pastor of Celebration Church International, Emmanuel Iren, has addressed a sensitive issue involving interfaith relationships.

His remarks, however, have fueled various reactions online.

During a church session, the cleric responded to a Christian woman who sought guidance about marrying a Muslim man despite religious differences and reported family opposition.

Apostle Emmanuel Iren warns Christians against marrying Muslims.

Speaking to the congregation, Apostle Iren made it clear that, from a Christian standpoint, marriage goes beyond romance.

He stated:

“Marriage is not something you redesign to suit your feelings. It is like entering a house you did not build. You don’t move in and start changing the structure because you didn’t design it. God did.”

Quoting the Bible’s instruction on being “unequally yoked,” the pastor emphasised that spiritual alignment is non-negotiable in Christian marriage.

According to him, the difference in belief systems — particularly regarding Jesus Christ — creates what he described as a divided foundation.

For many listeners, the analogy struck home. But for others, it reopened long-standing debates about love, faith, and compromise.

The man of God warned that the real test of interfaith unions often emerges after marriage — especially when children enter the picture.

“In Islamic doctrine, a Muslim man can marry a Christian woman, but the children from that union automatically belong to the father’s religion,” he explained.

He added that assurances given during courtship sometimes fade when marital authority and religious expectations take centre stage.

According to him, some Christian women have found themselves unable to attend church freely after marriage, while their children were raised strictly within the father’s faith tradition.

Mixed reactions trail Pastor Iren's preaching

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below;

@udoiheanacho noted:

"I agree No Christian woman (not churchgoing, but Christian—that is, someone who actually believes in the principles, values, and teachings laid down by the Christ) should submit herself to Islam. God & Baal can't be your head at the same time."

@seanelhadji wrote:

"My ex was s muslim, her father said she shouldn’t marry a Christian, she eventually married a muslim guy who ended uo being a ruthless toxic man, she divorced , she is now a christian and the father says she can marry whoever she wishes! Let people make their choices as it suits them, in southern Nigeria, christians and muslims co-exist peacefully, your president is a living example"

@the_oddmind stated:

"I have been married to my Christian wife 16 years ago. I drive her to church every Sunday and give her offerings to pay. Religion is a personal decision but ensure you marry a kind person"

Apostle Emmanuel Iren cautions that promises made during courtship often fail after marriage.

Christian lady shares experience marrying Muslim man

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Christian lady has shared how she has navigated her marriage with her Muslim hubby for the past four years. The lady's experience was captured using a video illustration.

The interfaith couple's video was reposted on X by @dammiedammie35 and generated a buzz on the social media platform. The first part of the clip showed a Muslim man worshipping with his Christian wife in her church.

