A graduate of the University of Ibadan has gone viral on social media, sharing a throwback photo showing what he had to endure before gaining admission into the school.

The young graduate, identified on X as @omiyinks (Omiyinka Samuel Victor), posted two contrasting images that highlighted his academic journey.

University of Ibadan graduate shares his throback

One photo he shared showed him asleep on a bed, surrounded by books, during his UTME preparation days, while the second image captured him in his induction uniform after completing his university programme.

According to Omiyinka Victor, the throwback image was taken in 2019 while he attended a tutorial centre in Lagos to prepare for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). He explained that he had briefly slept before returning to his studies at the hostel.

Reflecting on his journey, he wrote that the moment symbolised the sacrifices and dedication required to achieve academic success.

He contrasted the image with his recent achievement as a graduate of the University of Ibadan, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious higher institutions.

He wrote:

"For context: that’s me back then in 2019, sleeping briefly before going back to read in the hostel at Adams College UTME tutorial in Lagos.

fast forward: now a graduate from the most prestigious university in Nigeria— the University of Ibadan.

the grind never lies!"

Reactions to UI graduate throwback event

The X post quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising him. Some of the comments are below.

@armstrong_rob30 said:

"Congratulations Mr Omiyinka. Ahead Ahead."

@Desourceayo commented:

"Omiyinka Samuel from igs??

We met at Adams too.

Congratulations 🥳🎊"

@THEDeluxsam97 said:

"One of best i met at Adams college

great things will continue to happen."

@IbrahimOlusol12 wrote:

"And some don't even like us taking their pictures unaware."

@AyanBenji24 stated:

"Happy you made that first class. Congratulations my brother."

UI graduate breaks new record

In another post, Victor received applause after sharing how he set a new academic record in his family. He introduced himself as a Mechanical Engineering graduate who earned First Class honours from the prestigious institution.

In his post, he disclosed that he graduated among the top students in his class.

Sharing some pictures he took for his induction, he wrote:

"Reintroducing:

"Engr. Omiyinka Samuel Victor (GMNSE, GMNIEE)

"B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering, University of Ibadan

"FIRST CLASS HONOURS (Top 6 out of 42 students in my class)"

UNILAG graduate displays CGPA

