A Nigerian TikTok user shared a surprising encounter with singer Portable on a flight

The video captured the singer in a playful and unexpected moment

The clip has gone viral, leaving many online viewers and the musician’s fans entertained

A Nigerian woman on TikTok shared a point-of-view video capturing her surprising encounter with controversial singer Portable on a flight.

The content creator, identified as tovia_grams1, revealed that she was initially shocked to see the Zazu hitmaker sitting right next to her.

Intrigued by his playful body movements, she picked up her phone to record the moment.

The Brotherhood singer was wearing headphones and making funny gestures while arranging the contents of his pocket.

His quirky actions quickly caught the attention of online viewers, leaving many in fits of laughter.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable left fans worried after a deeply emotional post on his Instagram page.

The singer, who has faced a challenging year, shared a photo of himself “on drip,” capturing a vulnerable side rarely seen by the public.

In the caption, Portable wrote a heartfelt plea: “God bring me back to life.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments, expressing concern and support for the star.

Many urged him to take care of his health and reach out to loved ones during this difficult time.

Portable's funny flight moments trend online.

Portable’s lighthearted video quickly gained traction online, leaving many entertained by this rare glimpse into the singer’s playful side.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hairbymartha_hbm said:

"Just thank God say he no catch you, you for explain tire 😂."

jae_muna1 said:

Just imagine he caught you videoing him 😂😂😂

dr_succy

"Just a happy guy wey no dey fin trouble😂😂😂."

derickrose28 said:

"He’s setting his camera to drag you 😂😂😂."

franc_thona_furnitures said:

"Waoo I made it here 😮."

offical_snowwhite said:

"The background music na wetin he dey listen to inside that plane❤️😍."

ayomide_baybee11 said:

"You can tell he’s just listening and vibing to his own song 😂😊."

ifechi.xo

"Portable is a very nice guy in person..Met him before!❤️🙂."

otorroseline said:

"Godddd save you say he no catch you you for hear am 😂."

olayimartha said:

"I first think say na igbo baba wan tie inside plane o!😒."

inny_banhks_recordz said:

"Worked with him few years ago. Very funny and lively guy, although Choko & Ogba give am A1 for that one 🤣."

otorroseline

"He don talk am say he big pass Wizkid greatest 💪 😂😂."

seyi_vibez_fan said:

"I bet if he caught you with a camera he would cause a huge scene in the plane 😂."

beautyiconic_t said:

"Happy boy in the building😂 No dull moment omolomo😂😂."

talkrrwithlola said:

"Sis where did you order your audacity from 😂😂he’s definitely gonna come for you 😂😂."

Portable claims he's bigger than other Nigerian artists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable ignited discussions online with a bold declaration about his place in the music industry amid the ongoing feud between Wizkid and Seun Kuti.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner compared himself to Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and insisted that no artist in Nigeria is bigger than him.

He dismissed claims of superiority from other musicians, saying that he's the newborn Fela.

