Nigerian streamer Peller storms out of Jarvis’ birthday party, citing rude behaviour

The confrontation unfolded during a live stream, leaving both netizens and guests surprised

The celebration started with a lavish gift, but tensions quickly escalated as the video went viral online

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, made headlines after storming out of his lover Jarvis’ birthday party, accusing her of being rude.

The drama unfolded both in front of guests and during a live stream.

Peller angrily exits Jarvis' birthday bash, calls her rude.

Source: Instagram

In a clip from his recent livestream, Peller expressed frustration, claiming Jarvis was giving him “bad energy” and threatened to leave the party. The confrontation left many of the guests shocked.

The couple, who reunited recently after a breakup last year, had previously faced turbulence in their relationship. During one past live stream, Peller had even threatened to end it all due to issues with Jarvis, before they eventually parted ways and agreed to remain friends.

The birthday celebration, however, started on a high note. Peller surprised Jarvis with an extravagant gift—a Mercedes-Benz AMG delivered to her doorstep, adorned with a red ribbon and wrapped in a car cloth. Jarvis was visibly emotional, hugging Peller and shedding tears of joy upon seeing the luxury vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Peller, Jarvis ignite reactions online

classic_blogger1 said:

"He never reach 24hrs wey my brother buy benz oo😂😂 he don Dey see patterns."

ricky_newman3 said:

"Person wey use money buy love no dey pay finish."

famous_2112 said:

"This time around, u de drive go inside water😂😂."

asukanmi said:

"Day 2 of begging the public to gather money for me and my babe make she take do yansh."

famous_2112 said:

"Wayre 😂u go cry 😭."

mary_estr12 said:

"I like as una dey fuul una sef for another person relationship and the boy sabi play the game well."

makavelli4282 said:

"Love is sweet single people no know ooo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

comradeblog said:

"Be like na content o cos if not eh😂."

tyychibeats said:

"You never know anything.. i dont blame him though.. hes young and i feel like learning the hard way is still part of learning .."

omodaraebenzer001 said:

"OYA NA in capital letter😂😂."

cakesbysemi1

"😂😂😂😂whala yin sha po."

ritexjo said:

"Una two no fit dey okay."

sheilabebe_sams2025 said:

"They can use us do content ehn! God forbid 😂😂😂😂."

snippzeebeatz said:

"Women love what you do for yourself…not what you do for them…my brr 😂."

dinoztech said:

"He’s young what do you expect from him? it is what it is !!"

lobaab7 said:

"Una no go watch full clip una go just day comment."

Social media reacts as Peller slams Jarvis after party fallout.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for funds

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

