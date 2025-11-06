TikTok star Peller has shared a heartwarming video showing how he surprised his mother with a brand new car

A clip captured Peller's mother in an emotional state as she went on her knees in gratitude; she also prayed for the streamer

Peller's gift to his mother ignited reactions, with netizens questioning why fathers were usually left out from their children's achievements

TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, on Thursday, November 6, shared an adorable video showing how he surprised his mother with a brand new 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, reportedly worth ₦23 million.

Peller revealed the car was one of his mother's biggest dreams, and he was happy to make it a reality.

"This is one of my biggest dreams, and it has happened today. Congratulations, Iya Habeeb! She used to carry me, now I’m the one carrying her - blessed," he said.

The heartwarming video captured the moment Peller's mother got emotional as she expressed gratitude to her maker and her son on her knees over the car gift.

A clip also showed Peller and his mother test-driving the new car as she showered prayers on him while sharing how much she loved it.

The video showing the moment Peller surprised his mother with a brand new car is below:

Reactions as Peller gifts his mum a car

While some netizens applauded Peller, others, however, expressed concerns as to why fathers are usually left out. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Uche Louis said:

"Honestly I feel for the fathers sometimes, does it means some Responsible father's don't deserve good things and to be celebrated? Asking for myself because I pampered both my father and my mother, I showed much love to my father when he was alive,because he also contributed to our upbringing, God Bless all the Responsible father's out there, not Efulefu father's oooo."

Maazi Obinna Agullah commented:

"You Gerrit, if you don't Gerrit, forget abourit. Karowhty"

saintfarzbeat said:

"Guy if your papa still dey alive make him self chop your money oo congratulations to her."

Ojo Olumide Emmanuel said:

"So where’s his dad?"

Abdulrahaman Umajene Petting commented:

"Father, Father Father God have mercy on all the responsible father all over the world."

Innocent Shedrack

"Judges don de ask for im papa own, atleast he bought for the mother let's congratulate them first."

