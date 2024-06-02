A lady who is a Christian tied the knot with a Muslim man and recently recounted her marital experience

In a video, the interfaith couple worshipped in a church and were also seen doing Muslim prayers together at home

While many people hailed their religious tolerance, others expressed concerns about being married to someone of another religion

A Christian lady has shared how she has navigated her marriage with her Muslim hubby for the past four years.

The lady's experience was captured using a video illustration.

The Christian lady said it has been marital bliss. Photo Credit: @dammiedammie35

Source: Twitter

The interfaith couple's video was reposted on X by @dammiedammie35 and generated a buzz on the social media platform.

The first part of the clip shows a Muslim man worshipping with his Christian wife in her church.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another part of the clip had the woman covered up as she worshipped with her husband and his Muslim brothers in the house.

An actress had shared why she can never marry a Christian man.

Watch the video below:

People react to the interfaith marriage

@hrm_bossman said:

"My cousin had her wedding some weeks ago, I lost count of the number of Alhajas present at the Mass (Catholic Wedding). The church greeted them specially and acknowledged their presence. They participated in all the process. There is beauty in religious diversity. Let’s embrace it."

@danieI_main said:

"I see no reason why relationship should be a barrier in marriage, no be the same God???"

@QsAbdulhakeem said:

"I don't have a problem with the couple.

"But if that small boy towards the end is their kid.

"When that boy grows up, he will be confused.

"Some even become neutral later in life."

@KingsleyIyamu6 said:

"She don’t have to be a Muslim because of him. They can both believe in different thing ‍♂️."

@MissyDumelo said:

"I never knew Christians and Muslims marriage work … the world is really going global ."

@AdeyemiSijuwade said:

"This is how it should be, religious beliefs should not stop you from getting married to your partner."

@symply_feesarh said:

"Lol! She converted the guy to Christian. Good to see."

@Haziaf_halan said:

"This is so beautiful. Hopefully, our parents can see beyond differences in religion and tribe when choosing a partner."

Nigerian Muslim weds white Christian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian Muslim had tied the knot with a white Christian lady.

He met Diana Maria Lugunborg, a forty-three-year-old primary school teacher, through a mutual acquaintance, Ramata Ahmadou, who had married his friend, Mohammed Umar, after connecting online.

Ramata, who also teaches in Norway, showed her friends pictures from her wedding in Nigeria, and Diana was intrigued by Isa’s face in a group shot. She requested to be his friend on Facebook, and they started chatting.

Source: Legit.ng