Award-winning singer Tiwa Savage has launched the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation in partnership with Berklee College of Music to expand access to world-class music education in Nigeria.

The foundation’s first major initiative, tagged Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program, will bring Berklee faculty members to Lagos from April 23 to 26, 2026.

The prestigious Berklee College of Music is coming to Lagos through Tiwa Savage's new foundation.

The four-day program will train 100 emerging Nigerian music creators, fully funded.

This marks the first Berklee event in West Africa.

Tiwa Savage’s history with Berklee College

The singer knows exactly what access can do.

As a young artist, she received a scholarship to study at Berklee in Boston, Massachusetts — an opportunity she says transformed her understanding of music beyond performance.

“That experience changed how I saw music. Talent alone isn’t enough. Structure, education, and exposure are what allow creatives to compete globally," she said in an interview with CNN.

What participants will learn in the programme

The intensive programme will combine theory with hands-on experience, covering music production, songwriting, sound engineering, harmony, ear training, publishing, copyright, and elements of entertainment law.

Savage, who faced backlash over a recent remark, explained that the goal is not just to train singers, but to build the entire music value chain — producers, composers, engineers, and business professionals.

“You can be the most talented artist in the world, but without the people who create, capture, protect, and monetise music, there is no industry,” she said.

The program will end with live ensemble performances. Outstanding participants may be considered for future scholarships to Berklee’s Boston campus or online courses,

At top international music schools, tuition alone can cost between $40,000 and $60,000 annually, far beyond the reach of many Nigerian creatives. By covering all tuition costs, her foundation aims to remove that barrier.

Tiwa Savage received a scholarship to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, as a young artist.

