Zinox Group has launched a N10 billion scholarship scheme for 1 , 000 indigent Nigerian students

Selection will prioritise students from low-income families and will include IQ and age criteria

Each scholar will receive mentorship, with support from the Computer Society of Nigeria

Zinox Group has announced a N10 billion scholarship programme to sponsor 1,000 indigent Nigerian students to study Computer Science in federal universities across the country.

The initiative will be executed through the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF) as part of activities marking the 70th birthday of the company’s chairman, Leo Stan Ekeh, MSME Africa reported.

According to the company, the scholarship scheme is aimed at nurturing a new generation of technology professionals equipped to drive innovation, promote digital independence and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth. It said the decision to launch the programme reflects Ekeh’s choice to invest in human capital development rather than host an elaborate birthday celebration.

Focus on indigent students

Zinox stated that the beneficiaries will be selected from across the country, with priority given to students from low-income families, particularly those whose parents earn below Government Level 10 or its private sector equivalent.

The selection process will be based on minimum Intelligence Quotient (IQ) benchmarks and age requirements. The company added that beneficiaries will not be bonded after graduation.

Beyond academic training, the scholars are expected to undergo broader personal and professional development designed to prepare them for leadership roles in the global technology ecosystem.

Mentorship and professional guidance

Ekeh disclosed that each student will be paired with a technology mentor from their first year at university. He also revealed plans to collaborate with the Computer Society of Nigeria to provide structured mentorship and professional support throughout the programme.

The first batch of beneficiaries is expected to begin their studies in September.

Ekeh expressed optimism that the scholars would graduate with first-class degrees and position themselves competitively in the global digital economy, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s standing in the technology space.

Long-term investment in tech ecosystem

The Zinox chairman described the scholarship as a gesture of appreciation to Nigeria and to individuals and corporate partners who have contributed to the growth of the Zinox technology ecosystem over the past four decades.

He referenced companies within the group, including TD Africa, Zinox Technologies and Konga, as part of that ecosystem.

Zinox Group said the scholarship scheme aligns with its broader commitment to technology-driven development and sustained investment in Nigeria’s knowledge economy.

