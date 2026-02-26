Seyi Law has tendered an apology to Nigerians following his comment about insecurity in Nigeria

The comedian in a viral video had initially defended the current administration, claiming Nigeria is safer now than it was ten years ago

In a new video, Seyi Law sent a message to Nigerians who have been affected by insecurity in the country

Comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has retracted his previous comment about insecurity in the country as he apologised to Nigerians.

Recall that Seyi Law had made waves on social media for saying Nigeria is safer now than it was ten years ago. The comedian was on a podcast recently where he praised the Tinubu-led government, claiming that the government has effectively tackled insecurity.

Seyi Law tells Tinubu to intensify battle against insecurity. Credit: seyilaw.abat

Source: Instagram

His comment angered many Nigerians, who felt it was insensitive. Victims of kidnappers and other acts of insecurity criticised him over the comment.

Seyi Law tenders apology to Nigerians

In a video he released on the evening of Thursday, February 26, 2026, Seyi apologised for making such a comment.

The comedian empathised with insecurity victims and called for intensified government action.

‘’My fellow Nigerians, I owe you this and more. You don’t deserve to have your sleep snatched away from you and the pain of one should be the pain of all. I am sincerely and deeply sorry for such insensitive statement. I apologise to victims, families and everyone who has been affected in any way by the insecurity in the country. As a supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, I want to also use this opportunity to call on him to intensify efforts in the battle against insecurity. God bless you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he wrote in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that online commentator Isaac Fayose blasted Seyi Law over his comments about security in the country.

Mixed reactions trail Seyi Law's apology to Nigerians. Credit: seyilaw.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law's apology video to Nigerians is below:

Mixed reactions as Seyi Law apologises to Nigerians

Reacting, many Nigerians fired at the comedian, while others applauded him for accepting his wrong. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

brymor111 commented:

"You've lost it Bro, your family should be ashamed of you."

pretty_divaella commented:

"That’s a leader taking accountability but doesn’t change the fact he will support whoever he want while you also support yours."

mrmoraks said:

"Don't ever start a social media battle if you can't stand by your words. Apologizing will never change how people already feel about you."

kingsharonstone said:

"He was coming with Tribalism before but has realized we have gone pass that in this particular government. Apology accepted."

deejay_west said:

"A lot of people called you Ambassador you never see Even city boy state coordinator you no go smell."

dr_alwaysrozy commented:

"I’m trying to understand the basis of his apology. Is he apologizing because his statement was factually incorrect, or because it created political discomfort?"

Seyi Law clashes with Atiku's son online

Legit.ng also reported that Seyi Law exchanged words online with Shehu Abubakar, son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, over comments about President Tinubu.

Shehu criticised Tinubu in a post reacting to remarks by former US president Donald Trump, who described Nigeria as a “now disgraced country” while threatening possible US military intervention over alleged attacks on Christians.

The comedian responded by accusing Shehu of hypocrisy and referencing allegations previously linked to his father.

Source: Legit.ng