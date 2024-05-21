Singer Daddy Showkey, in a recent podcast, recounted how he was almost burnt alive for being a member of an armed robbery gang

The singer shared how he and some of his peers found guns at a refuse dump in an area in Ikorodu, Lagos state

Daddy Showkey also addressed the issues of some colleagues bragging about paving the way for others in the music industry

Popular dancehall singer Daddy Showkey, whose real name is John Edafe Asiemo, recounted how he was almost burnt alive for being a member of an armed robbery gang in the past.

Daddy Showkey confessed to once being a gang member while speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

Daddy Showkey shares how he and his gang found guns on a refuse dump.

Source: Instagram

“I was in a gang back in the day. I won’t lie,” he said.

The singer, who is also a dancer, disclosed how he and his colleagues found some guns at a refuse dump site and used them to terrorise Ajegunle until they were caught.

“Some of us found guns where we used to pick valuables from in a refuse dump somewhere in Ikorodu. We started using the 9mm guns to terrorise the area. One day, when we were out in our usual style, someone saw us and started screaming, ‘Thieves, thieves, thieves,’’ he added.

While Daddy Showkey managed to escape death, one of his gang members was burnt alive.

“They caught me and my friend and they tied us up and they were going to burn us. We were saved miraculously but unfortunately, they caught 91A and burnt him alive on the new road," he said.

Daddy Showkey added that his life is a testimony for every young man that they can become someone in life.

Daddy Showkey also knocked colleagues like Eedris Abdulkareem, who bragged about paving the way for the new generation in the music industry.

2Baba recalls experience with Daddy Showkey

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba recounted how Daddy Showkey came through for him and his former Platanshun Boiz colleague Blackface in the late 90s.

2Baba disclosed that Daddy Showkey stopped show organisers from treating him and Blackface unfairly.

"1998/1999 I think Ife or Ibadan, it was just me and Black then. I can't recollect the exact event Daddy Showkey stood up for us," 2Baba wrote.

