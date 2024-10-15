A fan has shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody

In the video, the man said that Darlington has not made any video on social media since he got bailed for defamation

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind

A TikToker known as Canadian Empire has raised an alarm over Speed Darlington's absence from social media since he was released from police custody.

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had been missing, and his friends alerted his fans. It was later discovered that he was arrested but later regained his freedom.

Speed Darlington takes a break from social media. Photo credit @speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

In the video, the man said that it was so unusual of Darlington not to make any post for days. He added that maybe he was dealt with at the police station after his arrest.

TikToker begs fans

In the recording, the TikToker begged the singer's fans to check up on the controversial singer, just to ensure he was alright.

The video sparked reactions among fans, who shared their hot takes about Speed Darlington.

Recall that an eyewitness had shared what he knew about Darlington's where about.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video made by the TikToker about Speed Darlington. Here are some of the comments below:

@#KELZ:

"Una dey think of Akpi instead of una to dey pity Burna Boy, hope him get better strong baba for back to sender.. cus Akpi hmmm."

@Richy CJ:

"Apki is preparing his court case waiting for Burna for US."

@GODS:

"Akpi is cooking something for burna boy."

@SHANKY:

"Nigeria don happen to Akpi."

@amicabletho:

"Our presidoooo is coming soon. He only need some rest for now."

@badgalmanilow:

"This particular pidgin sounds so sweet."

@bbfred96:

"I hope say them no use baby oil on him too ooh, i hope is not what am thinking for him to humble like this."

@Abuja Peter:

"Lol, e don confirm say burna na odogwn."

@nelly love:

"Akpi de target Burnaboy make him enter USA he will know that akpi be citizen next time him no go do kidnapping again."

Burna Boy shares cryptic post about Darlington

Legit.ng had reported that Odogwu had tweeted after news went viral that Speed Darlington had been missing for days.

Darlington was reportedly declared missing by a friend, who called on the singer's fans to help find him.

In a cryptic tweet, Burna Boy, who had been criticised by Speed Darlington severally, asked who was missing.

