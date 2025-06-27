NAPTIP has declared singer Speed Darlington wanted over allegations tied to a viral video confession

The announcement was made known in a post on the agency’s Instagram page on Friday, June 27, 2025

The agency said Speedy failed to honour a formal invitation for questioning on May 30, sparking a public manhunt

Controversial Nigerian entertainer Darlington Okoye, widely known as Speed Darlington, has been declared wanted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over serious allegations that have thrown the internet into chaos.

In an official notice shared via the agency’s verified Instagram handle on Friday, June 27, 2025, NAPTIP listed r*pe, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking among the offences Speed Darlington is being investigated for.

The agency posted:

“WANTED BY NAPTIP: Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington is wanted in connection with alleged offences including r*pe, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking. Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately. Call: 07030000203, info@naptip.gov.ng.”

NAPTIP says Speed Darlington is wanted based on his video confession.

Source: Instagram

This declaration comes a month after the rapper failed to honour an invitation sent by the agency after a now-viral Instagram Live session where Speedy claimed he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The alarming confession sparked outrage and condemnation, prompting authorities to intervene.

According to a letter from NAPTIP signed by the Head of Cybercrime Response Team, Ngamaraju Mangzha, Speed Darlington was summoned to appear at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on May 30, 2025, but he failed to show up.

While it is unclear whether the singer is currently in Nigeria or abroad, netizens have wasted no time reacting to the shocking development.

See the notice here:

Mixed reactions trail NAPTIP declaration

Nigerians are reacting to the news that Speed Darlington has been declared wanted:

@erastus_francisco wrote:

“You said someone is irregular speedometer, yet you want us to find him. How we go take locate who una say na irregular speedometer?”

@hassanstarbg added a dash of humour:

“I saw him buying Akara and Akamu yesterday at Kpoli Bugu junction yesterday.”

@gr8emmy_ raised questions:

“I thought it was immigration that allowed him to travel. If he was wanted before now, dem no go allow am travel.”

@emmy_dgreat said what many were thinking:

“Dis one just dey give his poor mother sleepless nights.”

Speed Darlington is regarded as a controversial personality.

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington speaks on allegations

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington or Akpi broke his silence following the criticisms that followed his alleged confession in a viral video.

Amid calls for the singer's arrest, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) responded to the viral video. The Lagos DSVA, which disclosed it was investigating the video, added that it has escalated the matter to NAPTIP.

The controversial singer, in a new video, claimed he made the alleged confession to gain attention. According to Speed Darlington, artists in the music industry thrive on controversy. Speed Darlington also put out an apology to his fans following the backlash he faced over his disturbing claim.

