A bettor reportedly lost $1.2 million (₦1.6 billion) after backing Argentina not to beat Algeria at the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi scored a historic hat-trick as Argentina opened their title defence with a dominant 3-0 win against the North Africans

The loss went viral online, with fans questioning the logic behind betting against Messi on a World Cup night

A football bettor has suffered a massive financial blow after losing $1.2 million (₦1.6 billion) on Polymarket by staking on Argentina not to beat Algeria in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match.

The wager quickly turned into one of the most talked-about betting stories of the tournament after Lionel Messi delivered a historic performance that crushed the prediction.

Argentina began their defence with a statement victory over Algeria, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick. Photo by Charlotte Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Argentina instead produced a commanding 3-0 victory, powered by a record-breaking hat-trick from their captain, as they began their World Cup title defence in style.

Messi shatter records in Algeria win

Messi stole the spotlight once again, scoring three goals in Argentina’s opening match against Algeria on Tuesday, June 16, and writing another chapter in his legendary career.

Making his 200th international appearance, the Argentina captain produced a performance that swung the match firmly in his team’s favour.

According to BBC Sport, his first goal came in the 17th minute when he curled a precise strike past goalkeeper Luca Zidane after linking up with Rodrigo De Paul.

Messi’s second arrived after he capitalised on a defensive mistake from Zidane, while his third was a powerful finish from the edge of the box in the 76th minute.

It was a night filled with milestones. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner moved his World Cup finals tally to 16 goals, equalling Miroslav Klose at the top of the all-time scoring chart.

He also became the first player in history to appear in six different World Cups, further extending his legacy on football’s biggest stage.

Bettor loses ₦1.6 billion on risky bet

While Messi was making history on the pitch, a bettor was watching his $1.2 million gamble collapse in real time.

A bettor reportedly lost ₦1.6 billion on Polymarket by placing the massive wager on Argentina not to win their opening World Cup match against Algeria. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Polymarket, the unnamed punter placed the wager on Argentina failing to win their opening match against Algeria.

Had the result gone the other way, the payout would have reached approximately $3.4 million (₦4.6 billion).

Instead, Argentina comfortably secured all three points, leaving the entire stake lost.

The match itself featured early drama, with disallowed goals for both sides before Messi took control of the game.

The Argentina captain’s performance ensured there was no path back for Algeria and no chance for the unusual prediction to survive.

Social Media reacts to massive loss

The huge financial loss quickly spread online, where fans reacted with disbelief and humour at the scale of the bet and the outcome.

AC3 reacted:

“Must be a Ronaldo fan 💀”

Sakshi posted:

“Bro really loves to burn money 😂”

Elsa DePina also reacted:

“Why would someone bet against Messi 👀”

Bonke posted:

“People have money and they're gambling ....”

Travy reacted:

“Nobody is this stupid… Money laundering”

Worm posted:

“Betting against Messi in a World Cup is a personality, not a strategy 😭”

As Argentina continue their World Cup defence, the story of Messi’s hat-trick will be remembered for its brilliance on the pitch.

Man loses ₦1.3 billion on Spain draw

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Spain’s unexpected 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener did not just shake up Group H, it also wiped out a staggering betting slip that has since gone viral across social media.

A football fan reportedly lost the equivalent of ₦1.3 billion after placing a massive wager on Spain to win what many expected to be a routine victory.

Source: Legit.ng